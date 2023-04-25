Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miami's III Points Festival Announces 2023 Dates & First Arts For 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Miami's III Points Festival Announces 2023 Dates & First Arts For 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Two-day tickets for the 10th-year celebration of III Points are on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 26 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Returning to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21, Miami's III Points Festival will celebrate its success in putting counterculture music on the South Florida map over the last 10 years.

III Points has become a staple in Miami's cultural landscape, now seen as a landmark event for the region's music community each year. This year's festival promises to be a celebration of all that III Points has built over the past decade and a glimpse into what the future holds. Two-day tickets for the 10th-year celebration of III Points are on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 26 at 12:00 p.m. ET at iiipoints.com.

Kicking off its silver-anniversary year, III Points has announced today its phase one lineup of 13 performing acts that embody the festival's continued commitment to showcasing diverse and groundbreaking musicians. Leading the III Points bill while representing opposite ends of the musical spectrum are Fred Again.. and Iggy Pop.

Fred Again.. tops the lineup as one of the year's most in-demand names in electronic music while Iggy Pop has cemented his status as a Miami cultural icon since the late 1970s. While also a pioneer of pop punk sounds and a fixture of the Miami music scene, he and Fred Again.. perfectly represent III Points' innovative and boundary-pushing vision.

Speaking about the growth of III Points and the challenges of staying ahead of the curve, III Points Co-Founder David Sinopoli says "Being ahead of the curve hasn't been easy and has required taking risks. The festival has always been more on the bleeding edge of music, rather than the cutting edge. We set out on a mission 10 years ago to build something different in Miami that the counterculture here can identify with. This initiative is flourishing because of all the artists and fans that have supported this idea over the past 10 years.

Other acts announced for III Points this year include Caroline Polachek, former lead vocalist for synthpop band Chairlift who now blends experimental pop, electronic, and classical influences as a soloist, Jamie Jones, Hot Creations label boss and curator of the Paradise global event series, and Berlin-based music collective Keinemusik. Lane 8, whose advocacy around mental health and wellness aligns with III Points' mission to create a safe and inclusive space for all attendees, will also take to one of the festival's 9 stages in 2023.

Additional III Points performers include UK dubstep and bass aficionado SBTRKT, rising Dominican rapper and singer Tokischa, Paris-based ambient electronic duo The Blaze, psychedelic rock and experimental band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and VTSS who is best known for her high-energy techno sounds and fast-paced mixing.

The Martinez Brothers and Richie Hawtin will present two specially curated stage lineups, with the Bronx, NY brothers taking over the programming for the Isotropic stage and the techno minimalist at the helm of the S3QUENCE stage.

The III Points 2023 phase one line (in ABC order) include:

Caroline Polachek

Fred Again..

Iggy Pop

Jamie Jones

Keinemusik

Lane 8

Richie Hawtin Curates S3QUENC3

SBTRKT

The Blaze

The Martinez Brothers Presents Isotropic

Tokischa

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

VTSS

Since the festival's first year in 2013, III Points has celebrated the Miami community and all of the city's amazing offerings in many ways. Every year, III Points has featured local Miami artists on its lineup, providing them with a platform to showcase their work to a wider audience while also organizing art shows and music events for additional local performance opportunities. Local business collaborations have also spotlighted Miami's burgeoning culinary scene to festival goers.

In the spirit of giving back, III Points has previously partnered with the Miami Rescue Mission, a non-profit organization that provides services to the homeless community in Miami, and the Overtown Youth Center, which provides after-school programs for at-risk youth. Local residents have also received festival work opportunities for the chance to work and learn alongside industry leaders and professionals.

Having taken shape over just the course of a few months for its inaugural edition in 2013, Miami's distinct character and Wynwood's emerging identity has since helped III Points land itself in a category apart from commercialized events, though still unparalleled in size and attendance amongst many household names. Throughout the coming months leading up to III Points' monumental 10th-year, the festival will continue to amplify its love and appreciation for the Miami community.



TASH SULTANA Announces 2023 North American Tour Photo
TASH SULTANA Announces 2023 North American Tour
The gender-fluid multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer-songwriter, engineer and entrepreneur has carved out every step in their musical journey over the last 15 years. This has taken them from performing open mics night all over Australia, busking the streets of Melbourne to releasing platinum records.
JAIN Drops New Album The Fool Photo
JAIN Drops New Album 'The Fool'
Co-produced by long-time collaborator Maxim Nucci/Yodelice, with the participation of Metronomy founder Joseph Mount and renowned French DJ and producer Gesaffelstein, the international pop and folk album chronicles all the stages one goes through when making a fresh start: fear, excitement, innocence, doubts, letting go and epiphany.
David Kushner Stuns Charts With Daylight Photo
David Kushner Stuns Charts With 'Daylight'
David Kushner shared his long-awaited song “Daylight” to an incredible response: an instant #2 spot on the midweek UK chart and tens of millions of streams on release day. With the official numbers in a week later, the track has landed at #3 in the UK and #48 on the US Billboard Hot 100, marking his first time on the US chart.
Thundercat & Tame Impala Team Up for No More Lies Photo
Thundercat & Tame Impala Team Up for 'No More Lies'
Thundercat links with Tame Impala for a brand new single, “No More Lies.” This is the first new Thundercat Song in over three (3) years. The single arrives ahead of a huge string of tour dates for Thunder, who will perform with acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Strokes, before taking his show to Australia, Asia, and Europe.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Paramount+ Drops KING CHARLES, THE BOY WHO WALKED ALONE TrailerVideo: Paramount+ Drops KING CHARLES, THE BOY WHO WALKED ALONE Trailer
April 25, 2023

The 90-minute documentary features exclusive interviews, never-before-seen photos, and letters with former girlfriends, schoolmates, royal watchers and staff, with many speaking for the first time, disclosing new details about the life of King Charles. Watch the video trailer now!
Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & MoreInterview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & More
April 25, 2023

We sat down with Carol Burnett to look back on all the laughs she has given us throughout the years, starting with her Broadway debut in Once Upon a Mattress in 1959. Burnett discusses her 'big break,' reveals why she likes doing television more than Broadway, and how Bernadette Peters was the first person she asked to be on The Carol Burnett Show.
WYE OAK Shares New Song 'Every Day Like the Last'WYE OAK Shares New Song 'Every Day Like the Last'
April 25, 2023

The nine songs on Every Day Like the Last came from a period where Wye Oak were in flux after a decade-plus of steadily releasing albums and touring. Sonically, the collection represents Wasner and Stack getting back to basics. Balancing the organic and the artificial, using electronics and programming to add new textures.
Photos: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Cast PortraitsPhotos: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Cast Portraits
April 25, 2023

Bravo has debuted the cast portrait photos for the seventeenth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Tamra Judge makes her triumphant return to the franchise to shake things up joining veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Jennifer Pedranti and Taylor Armstrong join.
Motionless in White Announce 'The Touring the End of the World Tour'Motionless in White Announce 'The Touring the End of the World Tour'
April 25, 2023

Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, hard rock giants Motionless In White have shared details of their biggest North American headline run to date, “The Touring The End of the World Tour,” kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf
share