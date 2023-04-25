Miami's III Points Festival Announces 2023 Dates & First Arts For 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Returning to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21, Miami's III Points Festival will celebrate its success in putting counterculture music on the South Florida map over the last 10 years.

III Points has become a staple in Miami's cultural landscape, now seen as a landmark event for the region's music community each year. This year's festival promises to be a celebration of all that III Points has built over the past decade and a glimpse into what the future holds. Two-day tickets for the 10th-year celebration of III Points are on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 26 at 12:00 p.m. ET at iiipoints.com.

Kicking off its silver-anniversary year, III Points has announced today its phase one lineup of 13 performing acts that embody the festival's continued commitment to showcasing diverse and groundbreaking musicians. Leading the III Points bill while representing opposite ends of the musical spectrum are Fred Again.. and Iggy Pop.

Fred Again.. tops the lineup as one of the year's most in-demand names in electronic music while Iggy Pop has cemented his status as a Miami cultural icon since the late 1970s. While also a pioneer of pop punk sounds and a fixture of the Miami music scene, he and Fred Again.. perfectly represent III Points' innovative and boundary-pushing vision.

Speaking about the growth of III Points and the challenges of staying ahead of the curve, III Points Co-Founder David Sinopoli says "Being ahead of the curve hasn't been easy and has required taking risks. The festival has always been more on the bleeding edge of music, rather than the cutting edge. We set out on a mission 10 years ago to build something different in Miami that the counterculture here can identify with. This initiative is flourishing because of all the artists and fans that have supported this idea over the past 10 years.

Other acts announced for III Points this year include Caroline Polachek, former lead vocalist for synthpop band Chairlift who now blends experimental pop, electronic, and classical influences as a soloist, Jamie Jones, Hot Creations label boss and curator of the Paradise global event series, and Berlin-based music collective Keinemusik. Lane 8, whose advocacy around mental health and wellness aligns with III Points' mission to create a safe and inclusive space for all attendees, will also take to one of the festival's 9 stages in 2023.

Additional III Points performers include UK dubstep and bass aficionado SBTRKT, rising Dominican rapper and singer Tokischa, Paris-based ambient electronic duo The Blaze, psychedelic rock and experimental band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and VTSS who is best known for her high-energy techno sounds and fast-paced mixing.

The Martinez Brothers and Richie Hawtin will present two specially curated stage lineups, with the Bronx, NY brothers taking over the programming for the Isotropic stage and the techno minimalist at the helm of the S3QUENCE stage.

The III Points 2023 phase one line (in ABC order) include:

Caroline Polachek

Fred Again..

Iggy Pop

Jamie Jones

Keinemusik

Lane 8

Richie Hawtin Curates S3QUENC3

SBTRKT

The Blaze

The Martinez Brothers Presents Isotropic

Tokischa

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

VTSS

Since the festival's first year in 2013, III Points has celebrated the Miami community and all of the city's amazing offerings in many ways. Every year, III Points has featured local Miami artists on its lineup, providing them with a platform to showcase their work to a wider audience while also organizing art shows and music events for additional local performance opportunities. Local business collaborations have also spotlighted Miami's burgeoning culinary scene to festival goers.

In the spirit of giving back, III Points has previously partnered with the Miami Rescue Mission, a non-profit organization that provides services to the homeless community in Miami, and the Overtown Youth Center, which provides after-school programs for at-risk youth. Local residents have also received festival work opportunities for the chance to work and learn alongside industry leaders and professionals.

Having taken shape over just the course of a few months for its inaugural edition in 2013, Miami's distinct character and Wynwood's emerging identity has since helped III Points land itself in a category apart from commercialized events, though still unparalleled in size and attendance amongst many household names. Throughout the coming months leading up to III Points' monumental 10th-year, the festival will continue to amplify its love and appreciation for the Miami community.