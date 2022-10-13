Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Messer Share Empowering New Single 'Unfvckwitable'

Messer Share Empowering New Single 'Unfvckwitable'



Oct. 13, 2022  

Modern Rock powerhouse Messer are sharing their empowering new single 'Unfvckwitable', the follow-up to their Top 40 Active Rock song "Hope In This World'. Known for their catchy hooks and high energy live performances, they continue to build their career as a truly independent Rock band.

The band says "Unfvckwitable" is a state of being. It's the conscious decision to be unfazed and unaffected by the storms around you. It's a commitment to strength of character. Having the clarity to not back down from your goals no matter what life throws at you. Strive to be Unbreakable, to be Unstoppable... To BE UNFVCKWITABLE"

They continue: "To bring the visual message for this song - it was clear there was only one choice when it came to directing the video: Matt JC (director) of 1307 Productions. He and Aaron Fariooz (Director of Photography) and their crew brought their award winning cinematography to this 6k, Super Hi-Def video.

The location was also a key element - it was filmed at Grace Point Media in Dallas, Texas, which features a high definition 10 foot tall x 40 foot long L.E.D. wall. Our guitarist Jonathan Simmons created the "video within the video" to act as the backdrop to the high energy performance we put out. The message the video tells is one from inside the diamond and is meant to be a reminder to be strong like a diamond - which is what we are trying to get across with this song".

Messer is continuing their momentum of the past few years that has seen them deliver 2 Top 25 Active Rock songs ("Make This Life" and "Simple Man") - both were named "New and Noteworthy" at Apple/iTunes and Amazon Music. "Save Myself" made it into the Top 30, with "Hope In This World" making their 4th Top 40 Rock song. The band has made a solid name for themselves throughout the rock world with audio streaming numbers fast approaching 8 Million, propelled by placements on key Hard Rock playlists @ Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Youtube Music and LiveOne. The band has received accolades @ Loudwire, Alternative Press, Revolver, New Noise, V13, AXS, and more.

The band's relentless touring schedule has helped them, grow a loyal fanbase. Messer has played more than 400 shows since 2018, incluing a 40 city tour with RED and Lacey Sturm. The band was personally invited by Kevin Lyman to play the Texas leg of the final Vans Warped Tour. Other bands they have toured with include Sick Puppies, Candlebox, Vince Neil, Black Stone Cherry, Drowning Pool, Scott Stapp, Avenged Sevenfold, and Gemini Syndrome, among others.

The band recorded 'Unfvckwitable' with long-time Los Angeles based producer Chad Gendason. More new music and an EP will be released in 2023, and the band will be supporting it with more touring.

Watch the new music video here:

