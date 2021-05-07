Merci Release New Single 'Never Coming Back'

Today, D.C. alternative quintet Merci release their new single "Never Coming Back" via Rise Records: LISTEN HERE. Along with the new song, they also announce their upcoming Subtle Fiction I EP, out June 11. Pre-order is available HERE.

"'Never Coming Back' is a song about coming to terms with the realities of your dreams," the band shared about the single. "And the act of rebelling against the things you want, just as you get them."

Merci shared the first taste of the new EP in 2020 with their debut single "Foolish Me." Earlier this year, they released the next single "Haunt Me," along with its accompanying cinematic visual inspired by the Eggers Brothers' film The Lighthouse. Full track listing can be found below.

Washington, DC's Merci -Seth Coggeshall [vocals, guitar], Nick Jones [guitar], Colby Witko [vocals, keys], Justin Mason [bass], and Jack Dunigan [drums]-funnel dreamy nocturnal pop through the lens of dyed-in-the-wool rock underpinned by live instrumentation. Having woven themselves into the fabric of the DMV music scene, playing in various groups separately and together for years, the five members officially joined forces as Merci in 2018 and immediately began prepping for their debut album - due out 2021 via Rise Records.

Listen here: