Melissa Etheridge Releases Video for 'For the Last Time'

Award-winning singer, songwriter and activist Melissa Etheridge releases the video for "For The Last Time", the second single off her upcoming album. The song is one of nine tracks featured on the singer's new album - One Way Out - to be released on September 17, 2021 via BMG. "For The Last Time" follows the release of the first single and album's title track that hit DSP's on May 25. Both songs are part of a collection of music written by Melissa in the late 80's and early 90's that either weren't right for a particular project at the time or material she just never felt comfortable release....until now that is. Watch the video below.

Etheridge stumbled upon these decades old songs/demos years ago while gathering materials for a retrospective box set. As she went through the songs, it brought her back to the start of her career and how they just weren't right for that particular time or album. Some of the tracks were written before she had even come out and never felt comfortable releasing them, but knew they would be perfect for the box set.

In 2013, the singer found herself back at Henson Studios in Los Angeles with her original band (Fritz Lewak, John Shanks, Kevin McCormick) and would give these songs a new life. Shortly after she finished the records, she would part ways with her label and the box set was shelved. Melissa would begin working on new material and once again, those songs were set aside. That is, until 2020 when she was sorting through old files to share with fans on Etheridge TV's Friday Night Time Machine show. The time was finally right. Fans will finally get a deeper glimpse to who Melissa was then, when she releases One Way Out this fall.

Etheridge has also confirmed a U.S. tour in support of the new album which will include both new dates and rescheduled dates from 2020. All tour dates and additional info can be found at MelissaEtheridge.com.