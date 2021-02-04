Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Cry Baby' Video

‘Cry Baby’ has garnered over 120 million streams globally.

Feb. 4, 2021  
Megan Thee Stallion has released a fun and freaky video for smash-hit 'Cry Baby', featuring DaBaby. Directed by frequent collaborator Colin Tilley (Body, WAP, Don't Stop), the 'Cry Baby' video is a wild and imaginative exploration into what toys get up to when nobody's around.

Opening with none other than the hilarious BlameitonKWay, who sets the scene as a toy shop employee, Megan and DaBaby take us on an unruly ride as they get up to no good. Since its release, 'Cry Baby' has garnered over 120 million streams globally, also sparking the viral #CryBabyChallenge which has seen the likes of City Girls' Yung Miami, Mulatto, and more, take part.

'Cry Baby' featuring DaBaby is the third visual taken from Megan's critically acclaimed and recently GOLD certified debut album Good News. Aside from the release of her album, Megan had an incredible 2020, earning four GRAMMY Nominations, including Best New Artist, five BET Awards, including Hip Hop Artist Of The Year as well as an MTV VMA Award for 'Savage' and an honor by TIME in the TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Now with 'Crybaby', she has taken over the airwaves once again. Megan The Stallion is already a multi-faceted star, record-breaker, philanthropist, and ever-evolving cultural icon, and she's just getting started.

Watch the video for "Crybaby" here:


From This Author TV News Desk