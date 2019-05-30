McCrary Sisters, Mother Hips Added to 6th Annual Blue Rose Music Benefit Lineup

Blue Rose Music is proud to announce that The McCrary Sisters and The Mother Hips (Tim Bluhm & Greg Loiacono) have been added to the lineup for the 6th annual Blue Rose Benefit. Taking place on June 8th at San Francisco's legendary venue, The Fillmore, the Blue Rose Benefit will once again raise money for the Blue Rose Foundation with 100% of ticket sales going towards funding pre-school scholarships for financially disadvantaged children in the Bay Area. This year,Jackie Greene returns as headliner and event host. He'll be joined by fellow Blue Rose Music artists Cris Jacobs and Bailey Ingle-the latter's appearance will be her first performance in California. Doors at The Fillmore will open at 8 pm on June 8th with the first act starting at 9 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

"This is our sixth year and we've been so honored by the support of the community. It's been five years of sell-out shows and we don't take that lightly," says Blue Rose Music founder Joe Poletto. "This year we hope to enhance the experience even more with an expanded VIP package and a silent auction to give the fans access to some truly unique items and the additional opportunity to support the cause. Jackie will treat his fans to something really special with the addition of the McCrary Sisters to the band. We're extremely excited to welcome our new signing, Cris Jacobs, to the event, and to give one of our developing artists, Bailey Ingle, her first chance to perform in California."

A limited number of VIP ticket packages are also available. Blue Rose Benefit VIPs will receive an event laminate, early admission to Jackie Greene's soundcheck, a signed event poster, Blue Rose Music tote bag, Blue Rose Music pick tin, and a coupon to pick their own vinyl record from the Blue Rose catalog. VIP tickets can also be purchased here.





