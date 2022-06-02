Maxim Mental (Solo Project of Say Anything's Max Bemis) Shares New Track 'Grace Beyond Christ'

Maxim Mental, the solo project of Say Anything​​'s Max Bemis, has released "Grace Beyond Christ," another new track from the upcoming album Make Team Presents Maxim Mental in Maximalism out July 8 via Dine Alone Records. Maxim Mental has also released a visual accompaniment for the song.

Max Bemis spoke of the new song, saying "Given my album's tendency to examine mental health through an almost fun, weirdly sexy lens, this song is about how in the past couple years, I've had to think about doing...it...a lot despite a hunger for living. I'm indeed a believer in some esoteric version of a higher power, but (and pardon me god-peeps) my wife has saved me from situations involving or possibly leading to it far more than any religion.

One could even argue that since I hold the key to my actions and fate, the almost-parental allowance of the free-will needed to up and it myself is part and parcel of how Adonai himself works. And that he left the job of being the sweetest and most encouraging and forgiving to my wife Sherri. So yeah, this song is about suicide and how my wife is nicer than Jesus and more stimulating than drugs."

Make Team Presents Maxim Mental in Maximalism was co-written and produced by Grammy nominated producer Will Yip (Code Orange, Title Fight, Turnstile) who is also a longtime collaborator of Max Bemis. Today's song follows the release of singles from the album, "Evermore (and the Grammy goes to)" and "Girls The Truth."

This summer Bemis will be embarking on a U.S. tour with dates that kick off July 8 in Philadelphia and conclude August 13 in Phoenix, AZ. He will play NYC's Bowery Ballroom on July 9 and The Roxy in Los Angeles on August 12. Throughout the tour, Max will be performing music across Say Anything's catalog as well as new music from Maxim Mental. All dates are listed below and tickets are on-sale now.

Say Anything was, despite its place in a genre known for sincerity, somewhat of a satire of the quintessential emo band. Bemis being the Andy Kaufman of it all was enough to delight and confuse an entire generation as to whether he was a "real boy" or Ziggy Stardust infused with Curb Your Enthusiasm and the Vagrant Records discography.

The final Say Anything LP was written from the point of Oliver Appropriate, a personification of this intentionally confused public persona; his death during climactic "Sediment" echoed the end of an era for the band itself. When ready to recover from twenty years of trauma making music, Max's answer was more natural than obvious.Bowie and other musicians invented "characters" to escape pigeon holes; with Maxim Mental for the first time, Max had to be solely himself.

Maxim Mental tour dates

July 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

July 9 - New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

July 11 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

August 11 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

August 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

August 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge