Mawzy Presents 'Long View' Single

Mawzy today presents “Long Vew”. The musical project of Newfoundland born/Toronto based artist Matt Cooke, Mawzy is a departure from Cooke's folkier roots which saw him nominated for MusicNL and ECMA awards. “Long View” was produced by Thom D'Arcy and mixed by Jesse Turnbull.

Speaking on the track, Mawzy says, “The song started with an idea of a long view - the ideal that we need to look past our immediate situation and see that things get better in time. At that time, I was feeling at odds with my decision to return to Toronto after some time spent hiking, writing and recording in my home, small town Newfoundland. I spent time biking around and I accepted it was going to be a slow burn to get what I wanted out of life. I decided to dig my heels in and make the most of the situation. “

Cooke filmed the video in Detroit with videographer Ryan Brough (Zeebrah Media).. There they captured the post-apocalyptic vibe of the clip beautifully when they stumbled upon an abandoned cathedral. “The light was coming in through shattered glass and to our surprise there was a grand piano on the altar - spray painted and weathered but still functional,” says Mawzy.

“Long View” is out now. Watch the music video here:

Photo Credit: Calm Elliott-Armstrong