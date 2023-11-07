Mawzy Presents 'Long View' Single

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Mawzy Presents 'Long View' Single

Mawzy today presents “Long Vew”.  The musical project of Newfoundland born/Toronto based artist Matt Cooke, Mawzy is a departure from Cooke's folkier roots which saw him nominated for MusicNL and ECMA awards. “Long View” was produced by Thom D'Arcy and mixed by Jesse Turnbull.

Speaking on the track, Mawzy says, “The song started with an idea of a long view - the ideal that we need to look past our immediate situation and see that things get better in time. At that time, I was feeling at odds with my decision to return to Toronto after some time spent hiking, writing and recording in my home, small town Newfoundland. I spent time biking around and I accepted it was going to be a slow burn to get what I wanted out of life. I decided to dig my heels in and make the most of the situation. “

Cooke filmed the video in Detroit with videographer Ryan Brough (Zeebrah Media).. There they captured the post-apocalyptic vibe of the clip beautifully when they stumbled upon an abandoned cathedral.  “The light was coming in through shattered glass and to our surprise there was a grand piano on the altar - spray painted and weathered but still functional,” says Mawzy.

“Long View” is out now. Watch the music video here:

Photo Credit: Calm Elliott-Armstrong 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mawzy Presents Long View Single Photo
Mawzy Presents 'Long View' Single

Mawzy presents “Long Vew”.  The musical project of Newfoundland born/Toronto based artist Matt Cooke, Mawzy is a departure from Cooke's folkier roots which saw him nominated for MusicNL and ECMA awards. “Long View” was produced by Thom D'Arcy and mixed by Jesse Turnbull.

2
The Ghost Inside Share Emotionally Charged Single Death Grip Photo
The Ghost Inside Share Emotionally Charged Single 'Death Grip'

The Ghost Inside shares emotionally charged single and music video 'Death Grip' in their latest release. Featuring heavy riffage and unforgiving drum patterns backed by haunting industrial sonics, “Death Grip” features compelling, emotionally charged lyrics as lead singer Jonathan Vigil squares off with his own mortality and comes out victorious.

3
Marianne Faithfull Tribute Album to Feature Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Peaches, Shirley Manson & Photo
Marianne Faithfull Tribute Album to Feature Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Peaches, Shirley Manson & More

In The Q Records, along with the Women of Rock Oral History Project proudly announce the release of a new benefit album, The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull featuring 19 cover songs from artists including Shirley Manson, Peaches, Lydia Lunch, Tanya Donelly, Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Bush Tetras, Donita Sparks and more!

4
Brother Bird Releases Something Better & Announces Another Year Album Photo
Brother Bird Releases 'Something Better' & Announces 'Another Year' Album

brother bird has released their new single 'something better' and announced their upcoming album due on March 8. Stay tuned for more updates from brother bird. Confessional, with a touch of satire and a drizzle of dissatisfaction, 'something better' was written from deep and desolate despair and this song transmuted her feelings into creativity.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
& JULIET
WICKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SPAMALOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON