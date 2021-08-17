Maverick Duo, Muscadine Bloodline Are 'Dyin' For a Livin'' on Forthcoming Single & Fall Tour
Independent, red clay country duo Muscadine Bloodline announced their new single "Dyin' For a Livin"' and the accompanying Dyin' For a Livin' Tour today. Tickets for the Fall dates go on sale this Friday, August 20 and the single follows on August 27.
Kicking off in Charlottesville, Va. on September 25, the country trailblazers will run through the end of the year across the United States with stops from D.C. to Utah and Mississippi to South Dakota. The single can be pre-saved and tour dates can be found here."We are having a blast on the road and are excited to continue playing shows this Fall! We are excited to play some bigger venues along with clubs, which are our favorite because most of our music calls for an intimate setting. It's been so great to share what we've been working on with music lovers night after night," says Muscadine Bloodline. With two critically acclaimed Billboard-charting releases under their belts, fans will be sure to hear their favorite Muscadine songs along with some new music they've been working on the past year. Celebrate the return of live music and catch Muscadine Bloodline and their signature, energetic live show this fall. For more information about Muscadine Bloodline, please visit www.muscadinebloodline.com.
Dyin' For a Livin' Tour Dates:
Sept. 9 - Gainesville, Fla. - High Dive
Sept. 10 - Tampa, Fla. - Dallas Bull
Sept. 11 - Pensacola, Fla. - Wild Greg's Saloon
Sept. 16 - Statesboro, Ga. - The Blue Room
Sept. 17 - Huntsville, Ala. - Mars Music Hall
Sept. 18 - Dothan, Ala. - The Plant
Sept. 24 - Virginia Beach, Va - Elevation 27
Sept. 25 - Charlottesville, Va. - Jefferson Theater
Oct. 15 - Columbia, S.C. - The Main Course
Oct. 16 - St. Augustine, Fla. - Rhythm & Ribs Festival
Oct. 21 - Fayetteville, Ark. - George's Majestic Lounge
Oct. 22 - Memphis, Tenn. - The Bluff
Oct. 23 - Little Rock, Ark. - The Hall
Nov. 17 - Deadwood, S.D. - Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino
Nov. 18 - Denver, Colo. - The Mission Ballroom
Nov. 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah - The Complex
Nov. 20 - Las Vegas, Nev. - The Theater at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas
Nov. 27 - Hattiesburg, Miss. - University of Southern Mississippi
Dec. 2 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
Dec. 3 - Richmond, Va. - The National
Dec. 4 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Hard Rock Cafe
Dec. 9 - Fort Smith, Ark. - The Majestic
Dec. 10 - Jackson, Miss. - Duling Hall
Dec. 16 - Lexington, Ky. - Manchester Music Hall
Dec. 17 - Columbus, Ohio - The Bluestone
Dec. 18 - Chicago, Ill. - Joe's on Weed Street