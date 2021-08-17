Maverick Duo, Muscadine Bloodline Are 'Dyin' For a Livin'' on Forthcoming Single & Fall Tour

Independent, red clay country duo Muscadine Bloodline announced their new single "Dyin' For a Livin"' and the accompanying Dyin' For a Livin' Tour today. Tickets for the Fall dates go on sale this Friday, August 20 and the single follows on August 27.

Kicking off in Charlottesville, Va. on September 25, the country trailblazers will run through the end of the year across the United States with stops from D.C. to Utah and Mississippi to South Dakota. The single can be pre-saved and tour dates can be found here.

"We are having a blast on the road and are excited to continue playing shows this Fall! We are excited to play some bigger venues along with clubs, which are our favorite because most of our music calls for an intimate setting. It's been so great to share what we've been working on with music lovers night after night," says Muscadine Bloodline.

With two critically acclaimed Billboard-charting releases under their belts, fans will be sure to hear their favorite Muscadine songs along with some new music they've been working on the past year. Celebrate the return of live music and catch Muscadine Bloodline and their signature, energetic live show this fall. For more information about Muscadine Bloodline, please visit www.muscadinebloodline.com

Dyin' For a Livin' Tour Dates:

Sept. 9 - Gainesville, Fla. - High Dive

Sept. 10 - Tampa, Fla. - Dallas Bull

Sept. 11 - Pensacola, Fla. - Wild Greg's Saloon

Sept. 16 - Statesboro, Ga. - The Blue Room

Sept. 17 - Huntsville, Ala. - Mars Music Hall

Sept. 18 - Dothan, Ala. - The Plant

Sept. 24 - Virginia Beach, Va - Elevation 27

Sept. 25 - Charlottesville, Va. - Jefferson Theater

Oct. 15 - Columbia, S.C. - The Main Course

Oct. 16 - St. Augustine, Fla. - Rhythm & Ribs Festival

Oct. 21 - Fayetteville, Ark. - George's Majestic Lounge

Oct. 22 - Memphis, Tenn. - The Bluff

Oct. 23 - Little Rock, Ark. - The Hall

Nov. 17 - Deadwood, S.D. - Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino

Nov. 18 - Denver, Colo. - The Mission Ballroom

Nov. 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah - The Complex

Nov. 20 - Las Vegas, Nev. - The Theater at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas

Nov. 27 - Hattiesburg, Miss. - University of Southern Mississippi

Dec. 2 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

Dec. 3 - Richmond, Va. - The National

Dec. 4 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Hard Rock Cafe

Dec. 9 - Fort Smith, Ark. - The Majestic

Dec. 10 - Jackson, Miss. - Duling Hall

Dec. 16 - Lexington, Ky. - Manchester Music Hall

Dec. 17 - Columbus, Ohio - The Bluestone

Dec. 18 - Chicago, Ill. - Joe's on Weed Street