Matt's Key's To Release 'I Won't Forget' August 31

The track, led by the keyboard skills of the artist, explores a theme of nostalgia and longing.`

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Pop artist and pianist Matt's Keys has returned with his latest single, "I Won't Forget" set for release on August 31st.

The track, led by the keyboard skills of the artist, explores a theme of nostalgia and longing as the vocalist soars on the chorus, a catchy repetition of the title. Matt is not only the man behind the music, but also the lyrics - his songwriting skills evident as he weaves together a ballad about lost opportunities and wondering what could've been. "You know I would have given everything to see you achieve your hopes and dreams."

Based in Baltimore, MD, Matt Lardieri masterfully blends pop melodies, fierce rock riffs, and thoughtful lyrics. Previous press highlights include A&R Factory and The Sound Lab. "I Won't Forget" bridges the gap between personal and communal, with a message that any listener can relate to.

"I've let fear and insecurity prevent me from sharing my music in the past but now I want to share it with the world, so I won't have to wonder what could've been," Matt shares. "I hoped to write a song that would connect with people on a deeper level."



