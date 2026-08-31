Photos: Matthew West to Launch COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Tour Dec. 10-19

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Two-time NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Year and award-winning hitmaker Matthew West will bring the songs and stories of Christmas to eight cities this holiday season on the Come Home for Christmas Live on Tour. With a stop at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on December 13, the tour will pair beloved classics with music that points audiences back to the true reason for the season, offering an invitation to come home to the heart of Christmas.

Photo Credit: Hannah Corwin | Download











Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

'More than a concert, the Come Home for Christmas Tour has become an annual invitation for all of us to come home to the true meaning of the season,' shares West. 'My hope is that these nights will become special Christmas memories that fill our hearts with joy while pointing us back to the true reason we celebrate–the birth of Jesus, our Savior. I can't wait to celebrate this special season with you!'

The eight-date run will follow West's Come Home For Christmas weekend in Franklin, Tenn., taking place Dec. 3–6. Now in its fifth year, the event continues to draw in fans from across the country for a special time of music, worship and community. Tickets are available now. West's companion book, 'Come Home For Christmas,' is also available at matthewwest.com.

Before the holiday run, West will embark on his 17-stop Jesus Is King Tour. Kicking off on Sept. 10 in Austin, the tour will bring his forthcoming Jesus Is King album, due Sept. 25, to audiences across the country. Tickets are available now here.

On his 14th studio album, West pairs his signature vocal with cutting-edge sonics as he wrestles with one question that cuts to the heart of modern life: Who is Jesus, really? Across 12 tracks, Jesus Is King explores control, uncertainty, redemption and faith, all while returning to the truth at the center of the record: God is in control.

Earlier this year, West celebrated his 39th No. 1 song with 'Good,' adding to a decorated career defined by West's rare longevity and impact as a recording artist and songwriter. In addition to being named NSAI's Songwriter-Artist of the Year twice, West is an ASCAP Golden Note Award recipient, ASCAP Songwriter of the Year nominee and a multi-year ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter-Artist of the Year winner, with more than 375 songwriting credits to his name.

Come Home for Christmas Live on Tour Dates:

Dec. 10, 2026 in Asheville, N.C. at Harrah's Cherokee Center

Dec. 11, 2026 in Augusta, Ga. at Bell Auditorium

Dec. 12, 2026 in Savannah, Ga. at Johnny Mercer Theatre

Dec. 13, 2026 in Greensboro, N.C. at Tanger Center - Greensboro NC

Dec. 17, 2026 in Parkersburg, W.Va. at The Warehouse - Church

Dec. 18, 2026 in Louisville, Ky. at The Louisville Palace Theatre

Dec. 19, 2026 in Troy, Ohio at Arbogast Performing Arts Center

Dec. 20, 2026 in Erie, Pa. at Erie First Assembly

About Matthew West

After almost 30 years and an astounding 39 No. 1s as both an artist and songwriter, Matthew West has cemented his place as one of contemporary Christian music's most prolific hitmakers. Yet the multi-talented, multi-decade powerhouse is not done evolving – or asking the biggest questions known to man. An Illinois native with RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, five GRAMMY nominations, Billboard, K-LOVE, GMA and AMA awards, West has spent his career inspiring listeners to walk in faith and hope, while opening his own heart in radical honesty. Blessed to count over 375 songwriting credits, multiple ASCAP songwriting awards, and two NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Year honors (2022 and 2025), he is also the author of nine books and an eight-time co-host of the K-LOVE Fan Awards, whose global ministry has used the common language of music to speak soul on soul all over the world. Beyond his own success, West now leads his management company, Story House Collective, helping guide promising new artists to their full potential. Yet his personal creative drive remains as clear and vital as ever. With his 14th studio album, Jesus Is King, due Sept. 25, West pairs his iconic vocal presence with cutting-edge sonics and a fearless exploration of one question, which cuts to the heart of modern life. Marking the next artistic step for a star known for speaking to the moment, West proclaims a simple yet provocative truth, with the power to change everything.



Photo Credit: Hannah Corwin | Download

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