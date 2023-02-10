Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matteo Bocelli Teams Up With Indian Superstars Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, Amaal Mallik and Kunaal Vermaa on New Single 'I Miss You Amore'

The official video will be unveiled on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Feb. 10, 2023  

"I Miss You Amore" - a romantic new single from Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, composer/producer Amaal Mallik and lyricist/producer Kunaal Vermaa - was released today by Capitol Records.

Together, they tell an evocative, universal tale of love, loss and regret with Matteo singing in English and twin sisters Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar singing in Hindi. Matteo wrote the song with Amaal Mallik, Shridhar Solanki and Kunaal Vermaa. The official video will be unveiled on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who are twin sisters, come from the world of Bollywood as does Amaal Mallik. All three artists have also earned acclaim for their non-film work, including their 2021 collaboration on a remix of Dua Lipa's "Levitating."

About Matteo Bocelli

Matteo Bocelli began learning piano at age six. At 18, he made his stage debut, singing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum. Much of the world first heard Matteo's mellifluous vocals and textured piano playing on 2018's "Fall on Me," the English/Italian duet he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli's chart-topping Sì album.

The song, which went on to soundtrack Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has attained over 300 million combined global streams. He and his sister Virginia Bocelli recently joined their father on Andrea's U.S. arena tour in support of their 2022 album A Family Christmas, which achieved No. 1 status around the globe.

Since signing to Capitol Records, Matteo has a series of emotionally resonant singles that include "Tempo," which was tapped for the European/UK advertising campaign for the Fiat New 500 La Prima By Bocelli, "Until She's Gone," his collaboration with Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, which they recorded in English, Spanish and Italian, "Close," which Bocelli performed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "Dime/Dimmi" - which he recorded in Spanish and Italian - and his fittingly titled debut single "Solo," which has amassed over seven million combined global streams to date.

He also collaborated with GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum composer/producer/musician Tom Holkenborg on "Cautionary Tale" for Three Thousand Years of Longing. Matteo made his motion picture debut in the 2022 film. He recently recorded the main theme - "Anime Imperfette" - for the No. 1 Netflix series "Scratch."

About Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

Sukriti and Prakriti are celebrated Indian singers, songwriters and performers in Bollywood who are extremely popular for their dynamics on and off the stage. They are the only Indian musical twins who have amassed great success in their non-film music career and in Bollywood as well.

They have lent their voice to smash Bollywood hits such as "Gazab ka Hai Yeh Dinn," "Bheeg Loo," and "Katra Katra," which is sung by Prakriti. Sukriti is the voice behind the chart-topping song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan along with "Kar Gayi Chull," (Kapoor and Sons), the biggest hit of 2016, "Pehli Baar" (Dil Dhadakne Do), "Neend Churayi" from Golmaal Returns, "Karma" from the movie Drive, "Lak mera hit baliye" from Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety, and songs from Hate Story 4, Rustom, Noor, Naam Shabana and over 15 different movies.

Non-film hits such as "Mafiyaan," "Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa," "Sona Lagda," "Single Saiyaan," "Dobara," and their recent hit "Kya Say" with Indian superstar Badshah are among their most acclaimed songs. In 2021, the sisters collaborated with Amaal Mallik on an Indian remix of Dua Lipa's "Levitating."

About Amaal Mallik

At 32, Amaal Mallik has been hailed as the youngest, most versatile award-winning music composer in the Indian film industry. He debuted as a composer in Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's Jai Ho in 2014. In just a few years, the third-generation music composer - the grandson of Sardar Malik, son of Daboo Malik and nephew of Anu Malik - has staked out a spot for himself.

A six-time Mirchi Music Awardee, Mallik has created melodies that have captured hearts around the world with music for films like Airlift, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kabir Singh, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. More recently, The National Award was conferred upon his song "Parinda" (sung and composed by him) from The Saina Nehwal Biopic.

Mallik was selected to collaborate with Dua Lipa and create the Indian version of the global hit "Levitating." He is considered the pioneer of electronic dance music in India and his club banger "Sooraj Dooba Hai" made him a household name. He is the first and only Indian to have collaborated with U2 for a reprise version of their track "Beautiful Day."

As a performing artist, his hit singles include the Platinum award winning debut "Tu Mera Nahi," followed by his love anthem "Pyaar...Ek Tarfaa" with Shreya Ghoshal and Manoj Muntashir. Mallik's notable non-film compositions include "Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon," "Chal Waha Hai Jaate Hai," "Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main," "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" and "Pyaar Ek Tarfaa."

About Kunaal Vermaa

Mumbai-based writer/lyricist Kunaal Vermaa has penned celebrated songs like "Dil" sung by Raghav Chaitanya (Ek Villian Returns), "Pal" by Arijit Singh (Jalebi), Malang tittle track by Ved Sharma and Asees Kaur, "Zoom Zoom" by Ash King and Iulia Vantur (Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Disha Pattani), "Tera Hua" by Arijit Singh (Cash), "Hasi" by Sherya Ghoshal and Ami Mishra (Hamari Adhuri Kahani), among many others. Working on upwards of 50 films and 200 albums, he's established himself as one of the top writers/lyricists In India.

Being a go to lyricist for top music composers and singers in India, he is internationally known for such collaborations as "Memu Aagamu" ft. Allu Arjun, Armaan Malik and TRI.BE (Coke Music Live), Dua Lipa's smash hit "Levitating" in Hindi by Armaan Malik, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, "BIBA" by Marshmello and Pritam, "2step" by Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik, "Aaya Na Tu" by Arjun Kanungo and Momina Mustehsan and "Jo Tu Na Mila" by Asim Azhar.

Kunaal was nominated this year by Mirchi Music Awards for the movie Malang. His debut in Bollywood came with the massive hit song "Hasi Ban Gaye" from the movie Humari Adhoori Kahani, for which he was nominated in the Best Upcoming Lyricist category at the Mirchi Awards 2016.



