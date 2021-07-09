Matt Rosa Unveils Debut Single 'Times Have Changed'

Alternative artist, Matt Rosa, has unveiled his debut single "Times Have Changed." The track, which was produced by Ace Enders and Bruce Weigner, reflects on themes such as redemption, growth and changing one's life for the better. Stream below.

"'Times Have Changed' is a full circle journey full of nostalgia in the most bittersweet facet," shares Rosa. "From drowning in substances and anxiety to finding clarity and calmness; from constantly fading to wanting to slow down time."

He continues, "This is a story that took years to tell but only a few minutes to genuinely understand and I'm so excited for others to be able to relate and know that those dark times change when you decide to change first."

Matt Rosa turned to music as a kid to escape a dark and turbulent childhood. He found his escape by playing shows as a teenager, screaming into mics about the things that kept him up at night.

Despite this passion for music, Rosa found entrepreneurship in 2013 and knew he had to "give up to go up." For the next 8 years, he gave it his all and climbed the entrepreneurship ladder, eventually making a name for himself as a businessman, mentor and influencer. But every day, he woke up with a void that could only be filled by music.

Today, Rosa makes his musical comeback with the debut single "Times Have Changed." With this single and his upcoming material, Rosa aims to share his real, uncut story about love, lust, relationships, success, and the peaks and valleys that come along with it.

"I believe I sacrificed my dream of music so I could do it on a much larger scale in the future," shares Rosa. "I'm so grateful to be back."

Photo Credit: Michael Kirton