Matt Martians of The Internet Releases New Album 'The Last Party'

The Internet's producer and sometimes singer Matt Martians has released his brand new album The Last Party via 3qtr - the album is available for stream and purchase here.

After going through the biggest hardest time of his life, Matt Martians created the record to heal and come to terms with himself. He found that you have to truly love yourself before you can sincerely give it back. The album features guests includeMac DeMarco and Steve Lacy.

Following years of consistently pushing sonic boundaries as a founding member of both the Grammy-nominated band The Internet and influential outfit Odd Future, Matt released his critically-acclaimed debut solo album The Drum Chord Theory in 2017 which was hailed by Rolling Stone as "pleasingly eccentric". Now, Matt looks to continue this sense of sonic exploration with brand new eight-track collection The Last Party. A gorgeous blend of modern funk, soul and electronica, the album is a groove-laden testament to Matt's already impressive influence on the current musical landscape.

Tracklist:

Out the Game ft. Baby Rose Knock Knock Movin On Off My Feet / Westside Rider Anthem Pony Fly ft. Steve Lacy & Mac DeMarco Southern Isolation 2 Look Like ft. Daisy The Last Party

Live Dates With The Internet:

4/27 - Niceto Club, Buenos Aires

4/30 - Circo Voador, Rio de Janeiro

5/1 - Audio, Sao Paolo

5/4 - Campo Abierto Festival, Santiago

5/31 - Governors Ball, NYC

6/15 - Smoking Grooves, Long Beach

7/11 - Summerset House, London

7/12 - North Sea Jazz, Rotterdam Netherands

7/13 - Dour Festival, Dour Belgium





