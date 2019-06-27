Matt Kennon Signs Exclusive Representation With Stevens Management Group

Matt Kennon released his emotional and raw single, "Love Is Stronger" to radio earlier this month and today announced exclusive representation with Matthew Stevens, President of Stevens Management Group (SMG-Nashville).



"I sure am glad things came around full circle and I am honored to be working with Matthew again," stated Matt Kennon. "His knowledge, resume and experience speaks for itself. Having worked with him when I had "The Call" out, it just made sense."



"I'm excited to be working with Matt Kennon again. I've always been a fan of his songs, his musical vision, and his work ethic," said Stevens Management Group President, Matthew Stevens. "He's a true artist that understands this business and always puts his heart in everything he does. I believe that his music can touch the hearts of everyone."



Kennon is best known for his emotional, heart wrenching and true to life songs that tug at listeners heart strings, and the fact he is not afraid to bring attention to subjects that are uncomfortable.



Matt Kennon knows the power of a great song. It can stir your emotions, move you to tears, motivate you to action, and in some cases even save your life, as Matt has seen firsthand in his career with songs like "The Call," "You Had To Pick On Me," and even his latest song, "Wasn't It Enough." For him, music is about the message, and time and again he's written thought-provoking and heart-tugging songs that have racked up impressive chart numbers and even more impressive sales: throughout the course of his career he's already sold 300,000 singles and 30,000 albums. The Atlanta native is inspired by and writes about things close to his heart, and often finds himself writing songs with emotional messages. His songs have definitely hit home with many struggling with issues like suicide, post-traumatic stress, and bullying. The Atlanta native devoted the last two-plus years to a special anti-bullying campaign he developed and took to 83 schools in seven states. Through partnering with several sports foundations around the country, including Alabama coach Nick Saban's charity, Nick's Kids, Matt was able to reach 150,000 students with a powerful anti-bullying message.

The campaign was just one example of how apt Kennon is at dialing in to the emotions fans are experiencing, and for proof of that connection, one need not look any further than the iTunes chart, where Matt has been a Featured Artist for the last five years with each of his independent releases. His explosive live shows no doubt fuel those sales as well, as Kennon is a powerful live performer with thousands of shows under his belt on stages across the country. Throughout the course of his career he's shared the stage with high profile artists including, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, and Train, Darius Rucker, Uncle Kracker, Lee Brice, and The Band Perry, among others.Powerful social media interaction has moved the needle for Kennon. The video for "The Call" recently reached an amazing seventeen million accumulated views. A successful songwriter in his own right, with outside cuts by artists such as Randy Travis, (who recorded his song "Turn It Around,") and many others. The soulful singer also writes with many of Nashville's top writers regularly.





