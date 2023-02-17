Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matt B Releases New Single 'Slow Down'

Feb. 17, 2023  

GRAMMY-nominated artist Matt B has released "Slow Down," the latest offering from his forthcoming Afrobeats album ALKEBULAN out this spring via Vitae Records. The sultry slow-jam highlights Matt's silky vocals over a hip-swaying beat as he praises his partner and encourages them to let the music take control.

Check out Matt's exclusive interview with Wonderland here who call the track "softly intoxicating...slick, smooth and brimming with gusto, with Matt's swooningly delectable vocals and delicate lyricism sure to sweep listeners off of their feet."

"It's a fun, mid tempo record that makes you want to move," shares Matt about the single. "I pulled this energy directly from the vibrant party scene I experienced on my trip to Uganda. There was an essence of joy and freedom in the club scene that was unfamiliar to me, but unique and vibrant. 'Slow Down' really captures the essence of that."

"Slow Down" joins Matt B's previously released singles from ALKEBULAN - "Get Down Mami" and GRAMMY nominated hit "Gimme Love" featuring Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo, which debuted in the Top 50 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts and has taken home over 20 awards including top prizes at MUSE Creative Awards, LIT Talent Awards, and New York International Film Awards.

As he continues to find inspiration from the people and cultures surrounding him, Matt B shows his creativity is drawn from and expands deeper than just the music, paying homage to his African roots in various ways on the forthcoming album. For example, the title ALKEBULAN is the ancient name of the Motherland, representing the longing for home and search of identity he had been longing to find.

Additionally, earlier this month Matt attended the GRAMMYs as nominee for Best Global Music Performance for "Gimme Love" alongside his wife, manager, and producer Angela Benson.

Taking the red carpet by storm, Matt was named one of the best dressed men by Esquire and the pair received praise from various media including Vogue, Washington Post, Entertainment Tonight, iHeart, and Harper's Bazaar Australia among others for their royal attire. The two wore custom outfits by Jesse J Collections as they channeled the energy and presence of their ancestors who once reigned as kings and queens of Africa, sharing its importance and beauty with the new generation.

