Matoma and Petey Team Up for New Single 'Keep it Simple'

Global superstar producer/ Electronic DJ Matoma and Petey have teamed up for their new single "Keep it Simple" featuring, singer-songwriter, Wilder Woods. The catchy collaboration is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Listen below!

"There are some voices in this world that just get right to your heart," shares Matoma. "I really think it's about the life and the story and the emotion behind the voice that delivers it like that, and Bear [Wilder Woods] is such an incredible person his voice is one in a million, it has been a dream of mine to work with him. Together with my friend Petey who co-produced with me we made this song with a message of trying to tune out all the complication and noise of life and focus on the simple things that matter most."

Wilder Woods echoed Matoma's sentiment on the collaboration by stating, "I didn't think I was going to be able to check off 'Dance Record' from my 2010's Decade Bucket List... but here we are! This song started out as an acoustic demo written in the back of a bus. I'm honored that Matoma & Petey were able to put their own spin on it."

Matoma is gearing up to embark on his massive upcoming "CAMP SUPERDOPE" tour alongside dance-pop duo Two Friends. The extensive trek kicks off January 16th in Austin, TX with stops in major markets including New York, Nashville and Los Angeles. Tickets for the epic 2020 headline tour are available now. For all tour information and tickets please visit: www.campsuperdope.com .





