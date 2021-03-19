Mason Lively Releases Wade Bowen-Produced Sophomore Album 'Mason Lively'

Today singer/songwriter Mason Lively has released his Wade Bowen-produced sophomore album Mason Lively. Holler Country say the album "might as well be blowing a klaxon and sporting a big neon sign that says 'GOOD ASS COUNTRY MUSIC COMIN' THROUGH!,'" and songs from the album have already received praise from many including Wide Open Country, The Boot, Roughstock, mxdwn, and Think Country. The first single, "Something 'Bout A Southern Girl," has become a digital sensation, racking up over a quarter million streams on Spotify alone.

"This record feels like a timeline," says Mason. "Two years in the making; One year of buildup pre-release...needless to say it's special to me, and how I've grown as an artist and a human in the process of this album coming to life. I hope everyone loves this record as much as I do, and that it can inspire some kind of emotion in every listener."

Drawing from the influence of artists like John Mayer, Ray Charles, The Eagles, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Pat Green, Mason Lively has developed his own brand and sound, combining his ability to craft a clever lyric with his signature vocal - rich and warm, yet full of texture, range and swagger. Raised in Inez, Texas and growing his music career in New Braunfels, Mason's boots are firmly planted in the Texas music scene, which led him to collaborate with Wade Bowen on the production of his sophomore album Mason Lively.

After writing his debut record Stronger Ties entirely on his own Lively was excited to work with producer Wade Bowen on Mason Lively. "Around the time I started heavily writing again to record a batch of new songs; we were on the road with Wade Bowen," Lively explains. "After a show one night, he kindly invited us on the bus where he started the conversation about songwriting. When I told him I wanted to start recording some of my new stuff, he replied 'What you need is a good producer! Someone to steer the ship in the studio, and tell you which of your songs suck and which ones don't!' So after the advice was repeated a time or two more in similar fashion, I said 'Well, do you wanna do it?' And to my surprise he said yes. Sometimes, you just gotta knock and the door will open."

