Masked Wolf Releases Video for 'Say So'

Elektra recording artist Masked Wolf has unveiled the official music video for his brand new single "Say So," streaming on his YouTube channel now - WATCH HERE. Directed by Visible Studios' Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly, the entertaining clip is a continuation of the Australian rapper's recently released companion video for his song "Gravity Glidin'."

Described by Billboard as "a two minute romp with the type of hook that glistens on top 40 radio," "Say So" - available now on all DSPs HERE - is already setting itself up as an early contender for song of the summer. The buoyant track marks Masked Wolf's much anticipated, follow up to his global smash "Astronaut In The Ocean" which has already gone to #1 in 8 countries around the world and amassed over a BILLION streams to date.

"Astronaut In The Ocean" has also proven to be a multi-format phenomenon in the U.S., climbing to #1 on the Rhythmic radio chart as well as the Top 10 at Top 40 radio. The song has spent 22 weeks and counting on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #6. Meanwhile, the official music video has logged over 190 million views on YouTube alone. Masked Wolf made his world television debut with an epic performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" followed by his first, primetime television appearance on "The Voice" and, most recently, on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Look out for much more to come from Masked Wolf in 2021.

