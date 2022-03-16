Marzz Announces 'Love Letterz' Headline Tour

Rising R&B sensation Marzz announces headline "Love Letterz" North American Tour. The performance dates kick off April 22nd in Dallas, TX with stops at renowned venues such as New York City's SOB's and The Echo in Los Angeles. Fans can purchase tickets here. Full tour routing below.

In addition to their upcoming string of headline dates, Marzz will be opening for R&B powerhouse H.E.R on her upcoming North American Tour. The support dates kick off April 14th in Seattle, WA. Fans can purchase tickets here.

A few weeks ago, the emerging star released their new single "KMS" with an accompanying live performance video via Keep Cool/RCA Records. The track serves as a follow-up to their 2021 debut EP 'Love Letterz,' a captivating introduction to the Louisville starlet's classic R&B and gospel influences.

The moody "KMS'' continues their EP's dreamlike odyssey through love, yearning, and heartbreak. 'Love Letterz' fused elements of their old-school church choir roots with airy rap interludes on tracks like the Timbaland-produced "Cleopatra." Marzz brings new life to familiar feelings, paving a way for themself in mainstream R&B with an undersung queer perspective. MTV similarly referred to the artist's out-of-this-world potential; "Marzz derives their name from the fiery red plane...and emits the same kind of glow."

Marzz has been generating excitement for what's to come in 2022. They recently performed their dreamy ballad "Countless Times" during BET's Soul Train Awards (watch HERE), and opened for Jack Harlow at a hometown special in Louisville, Kentucky. Marzz was also recently named to Sirius XM's Future Five Class of 2022, and Billboard's Top 15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2022.

Tour Dates

4.14. - Seattle, WA - WaMU Theatre

4.16. - Portland, OR - Moda Center

4.19. - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

4.21. - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

​​4.22. - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room @ HOB !!

4.24. - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square

4.26. - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

4.28. - Chicago, IL - Subterranean !!

4.29. - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

5.1. - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater

5.3. - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

5.4. - St. Louis, MO - St Louis Music Park

5.7. - Toronto, OT - The Drake Hotel Underground !!

5.20- San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Noord !!

5.23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo !!

5.31 - Washington D.C. - Songbyrd Music House !!

6.2. - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6.3- New York, NY - SOB's !!

6.7. - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

6.10. - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

6.12. - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

6.15.- Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory) !!

6.17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom !!

6.21. - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

6.23. - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

6.24. - Raleigh,NC -Red Hat Amphitheater