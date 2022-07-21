Mary Bragg Announces Self-Titled New Album

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Mary Bragg announced her new album will release on September 30th through Tone Tree Music.

Written over the past three years during a tumultuous personal life journey, the self-titled effort is a lush and achingly gorgeous collection of raw, honest, and unguarded new songs. She also shared today the lead single titled "Panorama," a nostalgic, airy ballad with a bittersweet melody.

"This record covers just about every corner of my heart," stated Bragg. "In writing these songs, some of which I really did not want to write, but had to, I discovered with a fresh sense of renewal the power that writing through pain has. 'Panorama' describes a perspective shift, when your awareness of a place, and of the relationships surrounding that place, change drastically. It's a view you can only find once you take a look at it from, say, the top of a ferris wheel at the county fair, or many years later, from a thousand miles away."

Bragg is no stranger to baring her soul through song. Known for her fervent and vulnerable songwriting, her poignant new album is no different. She transforms her hushed, spare meditations on intimacy and identity into mesmerizing, cinematic sonic worlds. Where in the past, her songs have often focused on empathetic character portraits and external narratives, this time around the music is deeply autobiographical, with open, deliberate arrangements that reflect the unflinching honesty of her lyrics.

An exercise in catharsis, the songs are a hard look in the mirror, a long overdue reckoning with the fact that learning to love and to be loved starts with loving yourself. The album ultimately finds consolation in the bigger picture, in the knowledge that everything-sadness, joy, love, life itself-is transient and fleeting and all the more beautiful because of its impermanence.

Among the many changes, last year Bragg decided to relocate to New York City in order to advance her career in music production. With experience producing her own albums as well as others, including Grace Pettis, Jackson Emmer, and Natalie Price, at various studios in Nashville, she decided to make it official after becoming inspired by a shocking statistic.

"When the pandemic hit, I finally had the time to evaluate what I really wanted, both personally and professionally," she stated. "I'd been producing a lot on my own, but I still didn't consider myself a real producer. When I learned that only 3% of producers on the Billboard charts right now are women, I decided to strip myself of that self-consciousness and go all in."



Praised by World Café for her "refined, sumptuously melancholy take on Southern storytelling," Bragg has been exploring love and its complications for much of her career, wrestling with longing, desire, heartbreak, and insecurity across a string of widely lauded albums.

NPR dubbed her breakout 2017 release, Lucky Strike, one of the year's best, while her 2019 follow-up, Violets as Camouflage, earned similar raves, with the Nashville Scene calling it "magnificent" and Rolling Stone hailing its mix of "classic country twang" and "gentle chamber-pop."

Listen to "Panorama" here:

Tour Dates

07/24 - Nashville, TN @ Queerfest

07/29 - Nashville, TN @ The Bluebird Cafe

08/21 - Glenwood Springs, CO @ The Big Red Barn

08/26 - Estes Park, CO @ Listening at the Legion

08/27 - Fort Collins, CO @ Music at Three Pines

09/14 - Nashville, TN @ Americanafest (Tone Tree Music Showcase)

09/17 - Nashville, TN @ Americanafest (Black Oak Artists Showcase)

10/06 - Houston, TX @ Anderson Fair

10/07 - La Grange, TX @ The Bugle Boy

11/09 - Boston, MA @ Club Passim