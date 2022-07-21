Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mary Bragg Announces Self-Titled New Album

Mary Bragg Announces Self-Titled New Album

The new album will be released on September 30.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Mary Bragg announced her new album will release on September 30th through Tone Tree Music.

Written over the past three years during a tumultuous personal life journey, the self-titled effort is a lush and achingly gorgeous collection of raw, honest, and unguarded new songs. She also shared today the lead single titled "Panorama," a nostalgic, airy ballad with a bittersweet melody.

"This record covers just about every corner of my heart," stated Bragg. "In writing these songs, some of which I really did not want to write, but had to, I discovered with a fresh sense of renewal the power that writing through pain has. 'Panorama' describes a perspective shift, when your awareness of a place, and of the relationships surrounding that place, change drastically. It's a view you can only find once you take a look at it from, say, the top of a ferris wheel at the county fair, or many years later, from a thousand miles away."

Bragg is no stranger to baring her soul through song. Known for her fervent and vulnerable songwriting, her poignant new album is no different. She transforms her hushed, spare meditations on intimacy and identity into mesmerizing, cinematic sonic worlds. Where in the past, her songs have often focused on empathetic character portraits and external narratives, this time around the music is deeply autobiographical, with open, deliberate arrangements that reflect the unflinching honesty of her lyrics.

An exercise in catharsis, the songs are a hard look in the mirror, a long overdue reckoning with the fact that learning to love and to be loved starts with loving yourself. The album ultimately finds consolation in the bigger picture, in the knowledge that everything-sadness, joy, love, life itself-is transient and fleeting and all the more beautiful because of its impermanence.

Among the many changes, last year Bragg decided to relocate to New York City in order to advance her career in music production. With experience producing her own albums as well as others, including Grace Pettis, Jackson Emmer, and Natalie Price, at various studios in Nashville, she decided to make it official after becoming inspired by a shocking statistic.

"When the pandemic hit, I finally had the time to evaluate what I really wanted, both personally and professionally," she stated. "I'd been producing a lot on my own, but I still didn't consider myself a real producer. When I learned that only 3% of producers on the Billboard charts right now are women, I decided to strip myself of that self-consciousness and go all in."

Praised by World Café for her "refined, sumptuously melancholy take on Southern storytelling," Bragg has been exploring love and its complications for much of her career, wrestling with longing, desire, heartbreak, and insecurity across a string of widely lauded albums.

NPR dubbed her breakout 2017 release, Lucky Strike, one of the year's best, while her 2019 follow-up, Violets as Camouflage, earned similar raves, with the Nashville Scene calling it "magnificent" and Rolling Stone hailing its mix of "classic country twang" and "gentle chamber-pop."

Listen to "Panorama" here:

Tour Dates

07/24 - Nashville, TN @ Queerfest
07/29 - Nashville, TN @ The Bluebird Cafe
08/21 - Glenwood Springs, CO @ The Big Red Barn
08/26 - Estes Park, CO @ Listening at the Legion
08/27 - Fort Collins, CO @ Music at Three Pines
09/14 - Nashville, TN @ Americanafest (Tone Tree Music Showcase)
09/17 - Nashville, TN @ Americanafest (Black Oak Artists Showcase)
10/06 - Houston, TX @ Anderson Fair
10/07 - La Grange, TX @ The Bugle Boy
11/09 - Boston, MA @ Club Passim

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Julien Baker Releases 'B-Sides' EP
July 21, 2022

Intimate and emotional, the 3 never-before-heard songs were taken from the recording sessions for her critically heralded third full-length Little Oblivions. Tonight Baker kicks off The Wild Hearts Tour, an epic run of co-headlining dates alongside Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
MY POLICEMAN Starring Harry Styles to Have World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
July 21, 2022

From Prime Video, My Policeman stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett. It is directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner, based on the book by Bethan Roberts. Producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd. 
The Lone Bellow Return With New Single 'Gold'
July 21, 2022

Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow released their new single titled “Gold.” The first new release since their triumphant 2020 album Half Moon Light, “Gold” embodies an unvarnished intensity with a galvanizing look at the real-life impact of the opioid crisis. The track was recorded with their bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio.
Channel Tres Announces Debut Album 'Real Cultural Shit'
July 21, 2022

House music is experiencing a resurgence, with Drake and Beyonce performing their takes on the genre, but Channel Tres is a proven leader in the space—he’s ahead of the curve. The multi-hyphenate producer and singer has announced his debut full-length Real Cultural Shit, a proper introduction to the sound of Compton house.
Robyn Hitchcock to Release First New Album in Over Five Years
July 21, 2022

The veteran British artist’s first full-length collection in over five years, SHUFFLEMANIA! is heralded by the mischievous first single, “The Shuffle Man,” with instrumental and vocal accompaniment from musician/producer/artist Brendan Benson. An official music video is streaming now at YouTube. Pre-order the new album now!