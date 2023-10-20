Martin Solveig RETURNS With Brand New Album 'Back To Life'

After over a decade, the wait is over: Martin Solveig has released a new full-length album, and it doesn't disappoint. 

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Parisian house phenomenon Martin Solveig is back with his hotly anticipated new album Back To Life, out on 20th October via POSITIVA/EMI. 

His first LP since 2011, Back To Life was worth the wait: jam-packed with unforgettable melodies, zesty productions and talented collaborators, this is a life-affirming new sound from Martin Solveig.

Album opener and latest single ‘I Don't Wanna Work' pairs a classic Solveig disco groove with the infectious vocal hooks of Stefflon Don, and ‘Coffee at Tiffany's' maintains the party vibe with Raphaella's sweet melodies over funk bass. ‘Lost' strips back the groove for a more reflective and heartfelt moment, while ‘Bite Size' with Ina Wroldsen is a piano ballad set to a disco stomp.

Album centrepiece and lead single ‘Allo Allo' once again looks to Raphaella for an earworm hook that lives long in the memory, followed by the cool downtempo strut of ‘After Midnight' with MNDR. ‘Now Or Never' is a rousing, emotional banger featuring a soaring lead vocal from in-demand singer-songwriter Faouzia. Capping off the album, ‘Confettis & Rain' closes out on a beautifully melancholic piano-driven ballad.

Global multi-platinum-selling Parisian artist Martin Solveig has achieved phenomenal success in his 20 years as a DJ, producer and songwriter and still continues to push the boundaries of music with his pioneering ideas. He honed his craft in his teens, became a resident DJ at revered Parisian clubs Le Palace and Le Queen, and before long was releasing chart-topping singles and producing for Madonna.

In recent years Martin has teamed up with fellow house aficionado David Guetta on ‘Thing For You', and also performs as EUROPA, a collaborative project with fellow producer Jax Jones which most recently found success with the 2022 summer anthem ‘Lonely Heart' featuring Gracey. With a huge 2023 ahead, Martin's tour schedule is set to hit 50 shows, alongside 4 sets at Ushuaia, Ibiza this summer. 

