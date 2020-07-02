Marques Martin Shares 'Dance Songs' Video

Maryland born, Marques Martin is set to release debut project, Brave and Afraid, on July 30th. "Dance Songs" is the follow up to acclaimed singles, "Hailey, " "Candy" and "Belles."

Watch the video for Dance Songs below!



At its most transparent, the world is a heavily revealing place; and for the most sensitive of perspectives, it does not go unnoticed. Whether commenting on the oversaturation, misappropriation, and mishandling of art as commodity in the current music business landscape or fluidly recounting black music's influence in the textures of our culture's fabric, Marques Martin narrates his point of view in his latest single, "Dance Songs." The last offering ahead of his much anticipated debut project, the dystopic and endearingly cynical coming of age experience, Brave & Afraid.



Inspired by Ariel Pink's sampling of Donnie & Joe Emerson's yacht rock classic, "Baby," the Ebro supported artist amusingly positions "Dance Songs" as a darkly humorous critique of music's cyclicality and ubiquity, at its core.



Co-produced with familiar collaborator, Gregory Pasqua (KeithCharles, Siimba Selassiie), digital touches flourish with a multitude of jazz instrumentation from New York talent, including Jesse Fischer (Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Takuya Kuroda), Cole Kamen Green (Beyoncé, MMeadows, Peoples Champs), indie drummer, Blaire Milne, and newcomer flautist freshly graduated from New York University, Jamichael Frazier. New York based creator, Lou Palace (Ernest Rareberg, Binksi, Warped, 4AD) provides richly textural visuals to complement the luxurious feeling music.



A young alternative rapper with his cult status firmly in the arts college crowds of New York, Marques Martin already has a mass of buzz around him, all garnered while not even having reached his prime, with the likes of i-D, NOTION, Complex, Highsnobiety, and MIXMAG proclaiming his talent.



And with Respect Mag citing him as making "some of the best music in and outside of the culture," the taste-maker supported artist continues the individualized and risk taking path he so boldly forged with break-out singles, "About 2 Die" and "Dinner Date". A stark deviation from the trends of Hip-Hop's current top 40 sensibilities but instantly addictive, "Dance Songs" feels like a much needed classic.

