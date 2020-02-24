Marnik Drops Fresh New Track 'Made Of Stars'

Whether it be starring in TV shows or films, writing hit pop songs, or taking the social media world by storm...every individual has the potential to be something great. Everyone has hidden super talents and, regardless of their origin, the possibility to become a well known and coveted star each and every one of us is able to break away from the unbearable monotony of normal everyday life. But, can you really trust that a destiny like this lies within all of us? Is there really a secret 'star' in every one of us? The Italian DJ/producer duo Marnik discuss this and let us in on their skepticism about the matter in their new single: "Tell me are we really made of stars?"

Marnik's previous tracks have a somewhat 'childish' vibe for example, the single "Gam Gam" featured a children's choir which turned out to be great for their international success. Fairly often you'll find the two Milanese producers hint at social criticism in their music including in their new single, "Made Of Stars". Alessandro Martello and Emanuele Longo signed the Dutch singer PollyAnna as the vocal feature artist for their super catchy Dreampop Eurohouse track.

For some years now, Marnik have been one of the most popular and successful dance acts in Italy they are considered pioneers in Future Dance. Alessandro and Emanuele blew up with their big name collaborations, with tracks such as "Supernova (Interstellar)", "Bella Ciao" (with Steve Aoki), and "Children Of A Miracle" (with Don Diablo) but also with their own hit singles like "Gam Gam" (hit single in France and more than 13 million Spotify streams) and "Up & Down" (almost 10 million streams). Over the years they have played at some of the biggest festivals and hottest clubs in the world, including Tomorrowland, Sunburn Music Festival, Nikki Beach Miami, Pacha Ibiza, Queen xParis, Story Miami, Ushuaia Ibiza and BCM Planet Dance Mallorca.





