Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mariel Buckley Releases New Single 'Driving Around'

Buckley's new album will be released on August 12.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  
Mariel Buckley Releases New Single 'Driving Around'

Singer-songwriter Mariel Buckley is releasing a new single "Driving Around" via streaming platforms and as a live, full-band performance via YouTube. Buckley previously announced her forthcoming album Everywhere I Used to Be, out on August 12 via Birthday Cake Records (PRE-SAVE/PRE-ADD HERE), along with a lead single "Shooting at the Moon", which received attention from The Boot, Country Queer, Brooklyn Vegan, and others.

Produced by Marcus Paquin (The Weather Station, The Barr Brothers, Arcade Fire, The National, Julia Jacklin), Buckley's second album is a journey to find herself - both personally and artistically - through a bird's eye view of heartbreak, unwanted change, and world-worn outsiders.

"When you grow up as the town freak, you get used to hiding who you are to become more palatable for those around you," Buckley says. "While I've been great at speaking my mind in person, my music has often remained a vague, if not softer representation of my stuff, until now."

Revealing her authentic self is growth enough and Buckley pushes her songwriting to similar challenging efforts on Everywhere I Used to Be. While in the studio, Buckley and Paquin made an intentional move towards contemporary production, and quickly found themselves in a daily rhythm of deconstructing and rebuilding each song to find its full potential.

"Whatever Helps You" is Buckley serenading the night in the style of country futurist and in "Neon Blue" she struggles with loss through an echoey guitar lick and '80s synth chords that transition into a pulsing rock beat. Other songs paint vivid novellas with their detailed, personalized lyrics - "Strip malls, local bank / Street lined up with neon crosses" (in "Hate This Town") or "Just sold that old wagon we dented / Rocks kicked up, scratched off the paint" (in "Horse Named Nothing").

Everywhere I Used to Be is Buckley's follow-up to her debut Driving in the Dark (2018), which received praise from No Depression, CBC Music and many others. Now, after a two-year forced hiatus, she is ready to get back on the road and tour across the world behind her growing canon of beautiful, heartfelt story-songs.

Listen to the new single here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).