Marieann Meringolo Will Make West Coast & Boston Debuts

Award winning Songstress, Marieann Meringolo, will make her West Coast and Boston Debuts at the popular nightclubs, "Feinstein's at Vitello's" in Studio City, CA on March 30th and "Martinis Above Fourth" in San Diego, CA on April 1st and at "Club Cafe'" in Boston MA, on March 21st.

The tour also includes a return appearance to the popular New York nightclub, "The Beach Cafe," on March 27th.

The tour will feature two different shows from the gifted team of Marieann and her Director: Will Nunziata

At "Feinsteins at Vitello's" and "Martinis Above Fourth," Marieann will Debut her critically acclaimed "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow:Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman" concert.

The theatrical concert celebrates the three-time Academy Award-winning songwriting team of Alan & Marilyn Bergman.

At the "Club Cafe" and the "The Beach Cafe," Marieann will perform the newly updated "Here's To The Ladies" Tribute Show.

A salute to great ladies in song. Celebrating such icons as Peggy Lee, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Rosemary Clooney, Dionne Warwick and Edith Piaf.

She has been called "One of the circuit's most powerful singers" and Time Out New York claimed, "If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo."

She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a Bistro Award-Winner for "Outstanding Vocalist."

The last year has been an exciting time for the celebrated songstress.

Last March, she returned to the legendary cabaret haunt, "Don't Tell Mama" for the first time in 30 years, and was gifted with a sell out! In June, Marieann made a highly acclaimed debut at the Provinetown Cabaret Festival, became a member of the famous Friar's Club, with a special appearance of her "Bergman" tribute. A Sold Out! event held for members of this prestigous club. In October, she appeared at the legendary Provincetown Woman's weekend, and closed out the year in December with her 13th Sold Out! appearance at the Best nightclub room in New York, "Feinstein's/54 Below," with her "In the Spirit" show.





