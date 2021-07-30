Maria Becerra Releases New Music Video 'Mi Debilidad'

Today, Argentina's most streamed artist, Maria Becerra, releases her new single "Mi Debilidad." In the chic music video, she shows a glamorous and vulnerable side to her artistry. "Mi Debilidad" follows Becerra's last single "Cazame" with Argentine rapper Tiago PZK. This time she goes it alone for her new song. Becerra lets down her walls to let a loved one know that she cares deeply for them. In the reggaeton banger, she gives a heartfelt performance asking for them to come back into her life. Like her mood in the song, Argentina's leading urban pop star shows her vulnerable side. A tear runs down her face as she's singing. Becerra also shows her glamorous side, wearing a sparkling dress while covered in diamonds.

"Mi Debilidad is a song that represents the weakness you can have for a person, the dependency when you're so in love that the person becomes your purpose. It's to the point that your emotions and feelings are dependent on a person. That person that can change your world or your day with something they say, their smile, or their attitude. They impact you in a very strong way. It's about when you really miss someone. You only want to be with that person. That person becomes your necessity. It's a toxic feeling. It's also an empty feeling. That happened to me and it wasn't good. I didn't know how to overcome it, but I'm going to do it. I'm feeling sad, but things will get better, and that's what Mi Debilidad is about. In the music video, you can see that internal struggle and fight that a person can have with themselves," Becerra says.

"Mi Debilidad" comes on the heels of Becerra selling out 22 concerts at Buenos Aires' prestigious Teatro Gran Rivadavia. Her concerts from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 sold out within hours of going on sale. This month Becerra also became Argentina's most streamed artist on Spotify. She became the first artist from her country to surpass 24 monthly listeners on the platform. Her global success is reaching the U.S. VEVO on YouTube released the list of the most viewed Latin music videos of 2021 in the U.S. and Becerra has two videos in the top 10. She's at No. 5 with "Miénteme" with Argentine singer TINI and No. 7 with "Qué Más Pues" with Colombian superstar J Balvin.

Since dropping in late May, "Qué Más Pues" with J Balvin has over 173 million streams on Spotify. The music video has over 182 million views. "Cazame" with Tiago PZK has over 20 million streams on Spotify. The music video has over 27 million views on YouTube. Becerra recently teamed up with Latin singer Mariah Angeliq and Spanish artist Bad Gyal for "BOBO," a Spanish version of TLC's classic "No Scrubs." Their music video is crossing 10 million views.