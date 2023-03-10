Mareux Returns With New Single 'Lovers From the Past'

Critically acclaimed darkwave artist Mareux announces new album, Lovers From The Past, set for release on May 5, 2023 via Warner Records/Revolution Records. Alongside the announcement, today the darkwave artist releases the hypnotic title track. Listen to "Lovers From The Past" HERE and pre-add/pre-save the forthcoming album HERE.

"Lovers From The Past" fuses a thumping bassline to nocturnal production. The beat pulsates as his gritty vocals echo through a hypnotic haze. Unspooling as an instantly arresting after-dark anthem, it captures the hallmarks of Mareux's signature style, and it also hints at the scope of his ever-expanding world on Lovers From The Past, check out the full tracklisting below.

Last month, he set the stage for this season with "Night Vision." It has already generated over half-a-million streams and counting. RAIN hailed it as "deeply confessional," while Post-Punk.com christened it a "Lynchian dreamscape." The accompanying music video stars RuPaul's Drag Race's fan-favorite contestant Gottmik.

In support of the album, Mareux will launch an extensive headlining global tour. The tour will kick off in May following Mareux's performances at Coachella and make stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Warsaw, Berlin and more.

"Night Vision" landed in the wake of Mareux's 2022 tracks "Glass" [feat. King Woman] and "The Perfect Girl," which caught fire on TikTok with billions of views on the sound itself. Not long after, the song gathered hundreds of millions of streams across platforms with north of 214 million on Spotify alone. The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Violet Chachki notably starred in the song's music video, amassing over 11 million YouTube views. DAZED summed it up best as a "creeping earworm."

ABOUT MAREUX:

As Mareux, musician and producer Aryan Ashtiani makes music filled with stories of unrequited yearning and the ghosts of lovers' past. Even before going viral in 2021 with "The Perfect Girl" (his interpretation of a 1987 song by The Cure), the Los Angeles-based artist has been steadily building an international cult following, from Eastern Europe to South America.

After more than a decade of developing his post-punk and darkwave-inspired dance style of piercing synths, cavernous vocals, and forlorn melodies, he is finally unveiling his debut album, Lovers From the Past, via Warner Records/Revolution Records. It's a collection of sinister, yet magnetic tracks that explore heartbreak and disillusionment.

Having helped spark a resurgence of interest in post-punk and darkwave among a new generation online, Mareux finds himself at the forefront of the latest innovative strain of goth music. "I want to become a gateway to older subcultural genres for people who are just discovering alternative music today," he declares.

TOUR DATES

May

5 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA

6 - The Nile - Mesa, AZ

8 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

9 - The Parish - Austin, TX

10 - Deep Ellum Art Company - Dallas, TX

11 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

12 - Santos - New Orleans, LA

13 - Underground Atlanta - Atlanta, GA

15 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

16 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

17 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

18 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

19 - La Sala Rossa - Montreal, QC

20 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

21 - El Club - Detroit, MI

23 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

26 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO

27 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

June

6 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA