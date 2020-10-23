Marc Scibilia Releases New Single 'This Dream' Featuring Cory Wong

Listen below!

Today, Marc Scibilia releases his new single "This Dream" feat. Cory Wong (Vulfpeck, Jon Batiste, Chris Thile) off his upcoming album 'Seed of Joy' (out Nov. 13th). Relix called the track,"stirring...a poignant, pulsing reflection of these themes." Listen to "This Dream" feat. Cory Wong below.

"I'm a big Vulfpeck fan, so to have Cory Wong from the band on this track is a dream," Scibilia told Relix. "I wrote this song about an afternoon I spent with my dad after he got diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors had him on all these drugs that made him nearly insane for a period of time. It felt like a bizarre dream for me and I wanted to escape it. Then I had this realization, he wasn't going to be with us forever and when he's gone I'll wish I could be back to this moment."

"Marc told me he was working on a new album and sent me a tune saying, 'What do you think of this song? I'm not sure where I'm at with it,'" says Wong.

"I immediately heard some space in the track for some rhythmic guitar textures and told him to let me throw some stuff down to see if it got him to the finish line on the tune. I sent him the guitar parts back and it was fun to hear how excited he was about the track. Collaboration is a fun thing because when you work with another artist, they draw something different out of you and they add different spices to the recipe that you wouldn't have thought to add yourself. I'm really happy to be a part of this project!"

Written after the loss of his father and the birth of his daughter, "This Dream" is an example of Scibilia's ability to find peace and transcendence in tragedy. All throughout 'Seed of Joy,' he maintains a hopeful focus and showcases how he's managing to make this year "one of the best seasons" of his life. Read more about the writing and recording process for 'Seed of Joy,' how he's coped with theCOVID-19 pandemic and more at The East Nashvillian: https://www.theeastnashvillian.com/marc-scibilia-seed-of-joy/

Tune in today and watch Scibilia debut songs live off his upcoming album at 5 PM CT / 6 PM ET on Brooklyn Bowl Nashville's Instagram: https://instagram.com/bbowlnashville

On Thursday November 12th, Scibilia will play a socially distanced show at Nashville's City Winery in Nashville, with reduced capacity in the venue's outdoor wine garden. A ticketed live stream will also be made available for fans through the Mandolin streaming platform. Doors will open at 6 PM CT and Marc will take the stage at 8 PM CT. Read more information on City Winery's health and safety protocol here: https://citywinery.com/nashville/safety

Marc's new album 'Seed of Joy' will also be released with a limited run of vinyl. Fans can pre-order 'Seed of Joy' on vinyl now.

