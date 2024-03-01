Mannequin Pussy Drop New Album 'I Got Heaven'

Mannequin Pussy release I Got Heaven, their anticipated fourth full-length album, today on Epitaph Records. Filled with cathartic tunes about despairing times, I Got Heaven is a document of a band doubling down on their unshakable bond to make something furious, thrilling, and wholly alive.

Over 10 ambitious tracks that abruptly turn from searing punk to inviting pop, the album is deeply concerned with desire, the power in being alone, and how to live in an unfeeling and unkind world. “There's just so much constantly going on that feels intentionally evil that trying to make something beautiful feels like a radical act ,” says Dabice. “The ethos of this band has always been to bring people together.”

The album, which was named one of the most anticipated of the year by Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Vulture, Nylon, Consequence, Paste, them and Stereogum, has also received praise from the New York Times, who praised its “sharp hooks and intimate moments of vulnerability.”

Mannequin Pussy is Colins “Bear” Regisford, Kaleen Reading, Maxine Steen and Marisa Dabice.

Tour Dates:

4/4 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power - SOLD OUT

4/5 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall - SOLD OUT

4/6 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry - SOLD OUT

4/8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall - SOLD OUT

4/10 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall - SOLD OUT

4/11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy - SOLD OUT

4/12 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop - SOLD OUT

4/13 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

4/15 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

4/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

4/18 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

4/19 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock - SOLD OUT

4/20 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

4/22 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

4/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom - SOLD OUT

4/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

4/27 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall - SOLD OUT

4/29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom - SOLD OUT

4/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - SOLD OUT

5/2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

5/4 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater - SOLD OUT

5/5 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

5/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/8 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

5/10 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

5/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

5/13 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair - SOLD OUT

5/14 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair - SOLD OUT

5/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis - SOLD OUT

5/18 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis - SOLD OUT

5/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT

5/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT

5/30 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

6/1 - Linz, AU @ SBAM Festival

6/2 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

6/4 - Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain

6/5 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix - NEW VENUE

6/6 - Brussels, BE @ TRIX

6/7 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

6/8 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival

6/11 - Berlin, DE @ Cssiopeia

6/12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Club

6/13 - Cologne, DE @ MTC

6/15 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

6/16 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

6/18 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

6/19 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

6/20 - London, UK @ Scala

6/21 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

6/27 - Newcastle, UK @ The Grove - JUST ANNOUNCED

6/28 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Crauford Arms - JUST ANNOUNCED

6/30 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

8/23 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/25 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

Photo Credit: Millicent Hailes