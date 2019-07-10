Manchester's Homoelectric Unveils The Line-up For Their First Festival

After two decades of putting on some of the most respected and wild parties in the country, Manchester's Homoelectric will be putting on their first ever festival on the 9th November 2019, taking place in the incredible Depot, Mayfield - Homobloc.

Spread over 4 stages and with an unbeatable lineup, Homobloc will see 10,000 revellers descend to Manchester for a misfits paradise, with their mission statement being very clear - Homobloc is a queer party for all. Its about all of us. Love is the message in a party that unites the clans, for homos, hetros, lesbos, don't knows and disko asbos. Musically Homoelectric was always about a melting pot of music genres; music they loved, from afrobeat, boogie, disco, garage house, techno, voodoo, outer space bass buggin' futurism, and outsider pop all thrown into the mix with no pomp or pretension. A heartfelt felt evangelism that is about believing in something. A come as you are celebration that's not about exclusivity, on the contrary, the more the merrier.

Heading up this twisted disco will be none other than The Black Madonna, a firm fan favourite with festivals across the globe and sure to bring an injection of techno filth to the party animals on the dancefloor. She'll be joined by the likes of the disco legend Roisin Murphy, pop superstar Robyn (DJ Set), Scandinavian super DJ HAAI and man of the moment Midland. Also performing will be the legendary Jaye Ward, San Francisco trouble-makers Honey Soundsystem, Berlin-based house genius Prosumer, pioneer and one of the originators of the Chicago House scene Adonis and none other than Homelectric resident Jamie Bull.

Joining them will be slew of the biggest names in the electronic music scene right now including the likes of Seth Troxler, Hunee, Crazy P, Romy, Honey Dijon, Optimo, Horse Meat Disco, Palms Trax and none other than the legend that is Dan Beaumont.

Homoelectric founder Luke Unabomber says - It's with great excitement, after two decades of blood sweat and tears from out first home in a Manchester back street club , we are planning our very own Homoelectric festival. We have finally found our holy grail place.This is something very special and as ever this is all about uniting the clans,togetherness, inclusivity and love. Building a place where we can bring together all our people and our heroes and dance til we are free. A queer block party for all.

FULL LINE-UP:

Saturday 9th November, 2019

THE BLACK MADONNA

ROISIN MURPHY

HONEY DIJON

SETH TROXLER

LARRY HEARD AKA MR FINGERS (LIVE)

HUNEE

ROBYN (DJ SET)

TODD TERJE

MIDLAND

PALMS TRAX

ROMY

YOUNG MARCO

HORSE MEAT DISCO

JAYDA G

CRAZY P (LIVE)

EROL ALKAN b2b IVAN SMAGGHE

NICKY SIANO

ARTWORK

HAAI

HONEY SOUNDSYSTEM

PROSUMER

GIDEON

OPTIMO

HIFI SEAN

HOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR

LUKE UNABOMBER

PEAK & SWIFT

HANNAH HOLLAND

DAN BEAUMONT

ADONIS

LUKE SOLOMON

HOUSE OF GHETTO

DJ PAULETTE

JAY JAY REVLON

BLASHA & ALLATT

JAYE WARD

GINA BREEZE

MICHELLE MANETTI

JAMIE BULL

HIGH HOOPS

KATH MCDERMOTT

KRYSKO

JONJO

SPRECHEN

THE NIGHTBUS

VEBA

KISS ME AGAIN

SUPERNATURE

WILL TRAMP

GUY WILLIAMS

LUKAS





