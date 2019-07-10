Manchester's Homoelectric Unveils The Line-up For Their First Festival
After two decades of putting on some of the most respected and wild parties in the country, Manchester's Homoelectric will be putting on their first ever festival on the 9th November 2019, taking place in the incredible Depot, Mayfield - Homobloc.
Spread over 4 stages and with an unbeatable lineup, Homobloc will see 10,000 revellers descend to Manchester for a misfits paradise, with their mission statement being very clear - Homobloc is a queer party for all. Its about all of us. Love is the message in a party that unites the clans, for homos, hetros, lesbos, don't knows and disko asbos. Musically Homoelectric was always about a melting pot of music genres; music they loved, from afrobeat, boogie, disco, garage house, techno, voodoo, outer space bass buggin' futurism, and outsider pop all thrown into the mix with no pomp or pretension. A heartfelt felt evangelism that is about believing in something. A come as you are celebration that's not about exclusivity, on the contrary, the more the merrier.
Heading up this twisted disco will be none other than The Black Madonna, a firm fan favourite with festivals across the globe and sure to bring an injection of techno filth to the party animals on the dancefloor. She'll be joined by the likes of the disco legend Roisin Murphy, pop superstar Robyn (DJ Set), Scandinavian super DJ HAAI and man of the moment Midland. Also performing will be the legendary Jaye Ward, San Francisco trouble-makers Honey Soundsystem, Berlin-based house genius Prosumer, pioneer and one of the originators of the Chicago House scene Adonis and none other than Homelectric resident Jamie Bull.
Joining them will be slew of the biggest names in the electronic music scene right now including the likes of Seth Troxler, Hunee, Crazy P, Romy, Honey Dijon, Optimo, Horse Meat Disco, Palms Trax and none other than the legend that is Dan Beaumont.
Homoelectric founder Luke Unabomber says - It's with great excitement, after two decades of blood sweat and tears from out first home in a Manchester back street club , we are planning our very own Homoelectric festival. We have finally found our holy grail place.This is something very special and as ever this is all about uniting the clans,togetherness, inclusivity and love. Building a place where we can bring together all our people and our heroes and dance til we are free. A queer block party for all.
FULL LINE-UP:
Saturday 9th November, 2019
THE BLACK MADONNA
ROISIN MURPHY
HONEY DIJON
SETH TROXLER
LARRY HEARD AKA MR FINGERS (LIVE)
HUNEE
ROBYN (DJ SET)
TODD TERJE
MIDLAND
PALMS TRAX
ROMY
YOUNG MARCO
HORSE MEAT DISCO
JAYDA G
CRAZY P (LIVE)
EROL ALKAN b2b IVAN SMAGGHE
NICKY SIANO
ARTWORK
HAAI
HONEY SOUNDSYSTEM
PROSUMER
GIDEON
OPTIMO
HIFI SEAN
HOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR
LUKE UNABOMBER
PEAK & SWIFT
HANNAH HOLLAND
DAN BEAUMONT
ADONIS
LUKE SOLOMON
HOUSE OF GHETTO
DJ PAULETTE
JAY JAY REVLON
BLASHA & ALLATT
JAYE WARD
GINA BREEZE
MICHELLE MANETTI
JAMIE BULL
HIGH HOOPS
KATH MCDERMOTT
KRYSKO
JONJO
SPRECHEN
THE NIGHTBUS
VEBA
KISS ME AGAIN
SUPERNATURE
WILL TRAMP
GUY WILLIAMS
LUKAS