Major Myjah Ignites Return With New Song 'By Your Side'

The track finds the Jamaican-American rising artist back to his signature melodic style as he paves a path to one of his most decorated years to date.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Major Myjah Ignites Return With New Song 'By Your Side'

Multi-hyphenate artist, serial hit-maker  Major Myjah makes his highly anticipated return with the release of “By Your Side” via The Starr Island Group.

 “By Your Side” feverishly exudes a sonically smooth style as Major pens emotions navigating an ebb and flow relationship. “My ex-girlfriends will all tell you that I'm better at communicating my feelings and emotions through my music than talking directly to them.” The track finds the Jamaican-American rising artist back to his signature melodic style as he paves a path to one of his most decorated years to date.

He steps out from behind the scenes as a highly sought-after writer and producer, placing his multi-layered solo artistry on center-stage. During the latter part of last year, he teased his highly anticipated return, unleashing heavy-hitting covers and music arrangements to PARTYNEXTDOOR's “Break From Toronto” here and Usher's “You Make Me Wanna…” here.

With a growing catalog that's poised to expand further this year, Major Myjah has built a discography having earned placements from Chris Brown's “Lost & Found,” and Usher's  “Say What You Want” “Birthday” “ATA” to Ro James featuring Miguel “Too Much” and Rotimi's “What's The Cost.”

Be on the lookout for more surprises this year for Major Myjah as he rises to global success. 

ABOUT MAJOR MYJAH:

Major Myjah is a rare combination of things. He's a visionary, an innovator and a vibe curator with a passion for music baked into his DNA. And while he may hail from industry royalty - his father is dancehall icon Bounty Killer and his mother, CJae, is a revered talent manager in the Caribbean - the wildly special singer, songwriter, multi- instrumentalist, producer and entertainer is a star in his own right.

A child prodigy, it was always clear that music was Major's calling. He began composing songs at the age of 4, which is when he was given his stage name for being an extraordinary force of nature who knew how to hold the attention of an audience. By the time he was 9, the young powerhouse was performing on stages with international Reggae artist Junior Reid and eventually embarked on a world tour alongside his famous family and their friends, including legendary Jamaican singer Freddie McGregor. In Major's early pre-teen years, he learned how to play the piano and the guitar, which he quickly mastered.

Growing up, Major split his time between Miami, Los Angeles, Jamaica, New York and Atlanta, which provided him with a richly unique cultural perspective that speaks to his diverse artistry and continues to set him apart from his counterparts. His upbringing allowed him to explore multiple genres and experiment with all aspects of sound; pushing his genius to the edge of his comfort zone.

During Major's youth, he loved listening to an unorthodox playlist of timeless artists that consisted of the Beatles, Prince, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Sade. Those early inspirations had a profound effect on his career and personal development. As a result of taking cues from how they approached their craft as well as life, he has emerged as an excellent storyteller, writer and live performer.

Moving to LA at the dawn of his teenage years proved to be pivotal. Being in the mix and meeting different people, Major was invited into elevated environments that ultimately led to him forming key relationships that he nurtured over time. He earned opportunities to collaborate with an esteemed list of heavy-hitters like Chris Brown, Usher, J. Cole, Ty Dolla $ign, Ro James, Miguel, Brandy, Damien Marley and others.

In 2018, Major received his first Grammy for his artistic contribution to Marley's album Stony Hill, which won Reggae Album of the Year in 2018. His dynamic pen game helped Brown's 2023 single “Summer Too Hot” reach platinum status, speaking volumes about his intrinsic gifts. As an r&b singer who incorporates touches of popular and worldly music, Major knows how to test his skills without losing himself in the process. 



