Magnolia Park Share New Single 'Tokyo'

Today, Florida based Magnolia Park have released their latest single "Tokyo" featuring guest vocals from Christo Bowman of LA alternative band, Bad Suns.

This is the perfect collaboration for the band as they evolve into a new era of their sound, embracing alt-pop motifs with layers of glittery synths and catchy, romantic lyrics. Complete with trap bass and a nostalgic horn section to heighten the dreamy soundscape, Magnolia Park sets the tone for listeners to "immerse themselves in the dystopian love of Tokyo" according the band. Accompanying the single is a sci-fi style Orie McGinness directed music video that captures the group performing in an abandoned industrial city.

Rooted in pop-punk sensibilities while keeping true to their unique styles, Magnolia Park incorporates elements of hip-hop, emo and alternative pop into their music. Originally produced by Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember,) "Tokyo" was then worked on by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, Travis Barker, MGK) and mixed by Alex Ghenea (blackbear, Ariana Grande) for a true mashup of Y2K and Gen Z pop-punk.

Comprised of lead vocalist Joshua Roberts, guitarists Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales, bassist Jared Kay, drummer Joe Horsham, and keyboardist Vincent Ernst, the band has recorded almost all their output to date with Audio Compound producers Andrew Wade and Andy Karpovck. The first iteration of Magnolia Park formed in 2019, with the mission to inventively fuse genres while increasing inclusivity in the punk world. They are dedicated to spreading the message of #PopPunkInColor to ensure that the genre is one where people of all backgrounds are represented on and off stage.

The band is fresh off a tour with Mayday Parade and has a string of shows starting this summer, including Sad Summer Fest and a tour with Sum 41 and Simple Plan starting on July 29th. Tickets are available HERE.

Watch the music video for the new single here:

MAGNOLIA PARK TOUR DATES

Sad Summer Fest

7/8 - Sacramento, CA - Papa Murphy's

7/9 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

7/12 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's

7/13 - Houston, TX - White Oak

7/15 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Ampitheatre

7/16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

7/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

7/20 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

7/22 - NYC - Pier 17

w/Sum 41 + Simple Plan

7/29 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

7/30 - Austin, TX - Stubbs BBQ

7/31 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

8/3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8/5 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

8/6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

8/7 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

8/9 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

8/10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

8/12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

8/13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

8/14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

8/16 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House