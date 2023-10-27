Magnolia Park Share New Album 'Halloween Mixtape II'

As summer cools into fall, let Magnolia Park's genre-rich, hook-packed Halloween Mixtape II be the perfect soundtrack to whatever you have in store this October. Whether it's cuddling under a blanket to a horror movie classic or building out a killer costume, celebrate the season with their contemporary fusion of magnetic pop, hard-rock, nu-metal, hip-hop, phonk and 2000s theater-emo.

Out now via Epitaph Records, the band tapped longtime collaborators and Baku's Revenge (2022) producers Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) and Andy Karpovck to expand on the hardened edge underlying their trademark catchy hooks and memorable melodies.

To commemorate today's release, Magnolia Park also deliver the high-quality production video for “Candles” filmed in a creepy house interior that you might recall from sets of thrilling shows like True Blood and American Horror Story.

The song is a lively, anthemic banger that embodies the kind of “stadium pop-punk” Grammy.com recently lauded them for, with a hard-hitting hook and emphatic vocal delivery that recalls the likes of Imagine Dragons' “Radioactive”. The band explains the uplifting message behind “Candles”, commenting:

"No matter how dark the world gets or how broken you feel, don't lose the light inside you.”

Photo by Jessica Griffith