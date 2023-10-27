Magnolia Park Share New Album 'Halloween Mixtape II'

The group also unveiled the video for "Candles."

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Magnolia Park Share New Album 'Halloween Mixtape II'

As summer cools into fall, let Magnolia Park's genre-rich, hook-packed Halloween Mixtape II be the perfect soundtrack to whatever you have in store this October. Whether it's cuddling under a blanket to a horror movie classic or building out a killer costume, celebrate the season with their contemporary fusion of magnetic pop, hard-rock, nu-metal, hip-hop, phonk and 2000s theater-emo.  

Out now via Epitaph Records, the band tapped longtime collaborators and Baku's Revenge (2022) producers Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) and Andy Karpovck to expand on the hardened edge underlying their trademark catchy hooks and memorable melodies. 

To commemorate today's release, Magnolia Park also deliver the high-quality production video for “Candles” filmed in a creepy house interior that you might recall from sets of thrilling shows like True Blood and American Horror Story.

The song is a lively, anthemic banger that embodies the kind of “stadium pop-punk” Grammy.com recently lauded them for, with a hard-hitting hook and emphatic vocal delivery that recalls the likes of Imagine Dragons' “Radioactive”. The band explains the uplifting message behind “Candles”, commenting: 

"No matter how dark the world gets or how broken you feel, don't lose the light inside you.”  

Photo by Jessica Griffith 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kimberly Perry Releases Superbloom Extended EP Photo
Kimberly Perry Releases 'Superbloom' Extended EP

Grammy Award-Winner Kimberly Perry releases 'Superbloom' Extended EP - Out Now! Get the latest news on Kimberly Perry's new music release. Along with the EP, Perry has released a string of stunning Vibe Films for “God's Hometown,” “Black Corvette,” and “Monsters (Whit's Lullaby).”

2
Tiësto Links With Tears for Fears, Niiko X Swae & Gudfella for Collaboration Photo
Tiësto Links With Tears for Fears, Niiko X Swae & Gudfella for Collaboration

TIËSTO collaborates with Tears for Fears, Niiko x Swae, and Gudfella for a new track, 'Rule the World (Everybody)'. As the title and famed collaborators suggest, the track is a reimagining of Tears For Fears' 1985 classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” that first exploded when an unofficial dance version was uploaded to SoundCloud.

3
Le Sserafim Releases New English Single Perfect Night Photo
Le Sserafim Releases New English Single 'Perfect Night'

The fearless quintet LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) unveiled their latest English single, 'Perfect Night.' HUH YUNJIN's lyrical contribution adds to the single a layer of musical flair characteristic of LE SSERAFIM, following her recent work on solo tracks such as 'Blessing in Disguise.'

4
SHUCKEDs Brandy Clark Drops Holiday Song My Favorite Christmas Photo
SHUCKED's Brandy Clark Drops Holiday Song 'My Favorite Christmas'

In celebration of the holiday season, 11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark’s original Christmas song, “My Favorite Christmas,” is debuting now alongside a new rendition of the classic, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates from the Shucked songwriter!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD