Maggie Rose Releases New Song From Fiction Podcast Starring Fred Savage

Osiris Media, the leading storyteller in music, today announced the premiere of SUGAR MAPLE, the studio's first fiction podcast. Starring Fred Savage, and featuring a soundtrack of 16 original songs, Sugar Maple will premiere on Tuesday, March 15.

This eight-episode season will run every Tuesday from March 15 through May 3. Rolling Stone Country premiered Maggie Rose's song from the soundtrack and fans can subscribe to the podcast via Apple, Spotify, as well as other DSPs.

Fred Savage, coming off a successful reboot of The Wonder Years, plays the narrator, Terrance Woodridge, a documentarian obsessed with finding an amazing guitar of legend-before it finds him. A Fender Telecaster, rebuilt using a scrap of mysterious wood and dubbed Sugar Maple, passes by strange circumstances to eight different owners over decades.

Each owner discovers the guitar and writes a single song on it ... or is it, Terrance wonders, that the guitar writes a song using each of them? What pattern do the songs form? What power do they hold? And what will happen if Terrance can't solve the puzzle in time?

This show is a must-listen for fans of fiction podcasts, original music, and dramatic storytelling. Part adventure, part fantasy, this show will keep listeners entertained and on the edge of their seats, pushing the boundaries with plot twists and original music. Each episode focuses on a different character from a different era and a different genre of music. From 1950s blues to 1970s Motown to 1990s metal, the story and soundtrack take listeners on a thrilling journey.

Sugar Maple features music from artists like Maggie Rose, who, besides contributing her song, also plays a major character in the series. Music direction comes from Don Hart, a Nashville-based composer, and arranger who has worked with symphonies and artists around the world. Other actors include L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Michele Hurst (Orange is the New Black), Jacob Ming-Trent (The Watchmen), and dozens of others.

Osiris Media has also teamed up with the hugely popular poster artist Ryan Kerrigan to create limited-edition posters for each episode. And Osiris will create unique NFT variations of each poster released, along with NFTs for each of the main characters in the series. This marks the first time a music podcast has released episode-specific NFT art alongside physical posters.

"Sugar Maple is the most innovative show we've made yet," said RJ Bee, CEO of Osiris Media. "The writers developed a truly unique story, and our music team created a magical soundtrack to accompany this story. We can't wait for people to join us on this amazing journey."

Sugar Maple's Executive Producers are Tom Marshall and RJ Bee. Produced, Edited, Mixed, and Mastered by Brad Stratton. Story by Ben Colmery, A.R. Moxon, and Tom Marshall. Directed by James Masciovecchio. Musical direction by Don Hart. Produced by Tom Sullivan. Production assistance from Zach Brogan and Christina Collins. Art by Mark Dowd.

Listen to the new single here: