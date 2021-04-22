Maggie Rose Brings Her Podcast 'Salute The Songbird' to City Winery Nashville

On April 28, Nashville-based rock and soul singer Maggie Rose will bring her acclaimed podcast, Salute The Songbird, to City Winery for a live episode entitled "Salute the Songbirds." The evening will feature in the round performances as well as candid in-depth discussions with Rose and her guests, all of whom appeared in season one of Salute The Songbird.

Salute the Songbird is a podcast hosted by Nashville-based rock and soul singer Maggie Rose, and produced by Osiris Media. On the show, Rose invites listeners into her world as an independent artist in the male-dominated, often volatile, music industry. She hosts candid conversations with her female musical heroes about their lives in and out of music, challenging the status quo, and changing the game for those coming up behind them. Season One featured 13 episodes with guests ranging from Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, to Nancy Wilson from Heart, to Leslie Fram, SVP of Music Strategy at CMT.

Maggie Rose is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter who has dreamed up her own unbridled collision of rock n'roll, soul, folk, funk, and R&B. She is about to release her third studio album, Have a Seat. Produced by Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes, Have a Seat came to life at the iconic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. In a series of pre-pandemic sessions, Rose recorded live with a lineup of heavy-hitters that includes bassist David Hood of the Swampers (the group of session musicians who played on records from legends like Aretha Franklin and Etta James) and guitarist Will McFarlane (Bonnie Raitt, Levon Helm), along with her longtime bandmates/collaborators Larry Florman (background vocals/percussion), Alex Haddad (guitars), and Sarah Tomek (drums) of Them Vibes. Also featuring an esteemed string section and swampy horn ensemble-in a way that's never been so integral to Rose's sonic aesthetic - Have a Seat continues the free-flowing musical exploration she first began on her powerhouse 2018 album Change the Whole Thing. Centered on the stunning vocal command she's revealed in taking the stage at The Grand Ole Opry over 80 times, Have a Seat finds Rose approaching her music with more confidence and clarity of vision than ever, ultimately sharing a selection of songs both timeless and urgent. In 2019, Rose toured with Heart, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Kelly Clarkson. She also shared the Cayamo Cruise bill with Emmylou Harris and Jason Isbell.

Osiris Media is transforming how music fans connect with the music they love. We deepen the connection between artists and fans through the power and intimacy of audio storytelling and bring people together for unique musical experiences. Our 40+ podcasts, which reach 300,000 downloads per month, include shows with high-profile artists, stories about music, and interview-based shows on various musical and cultural topics. We also host live music interviews and performances. Deepen your connection at OsirisPod.com.