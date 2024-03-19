Maggie Rogers Shares New Track 'So Sick of Dreaming'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter/producer/performer Maggie Rogers shares her new track “So Sick Of Dreaming” from her forthcoming third studio album, Don't Forget Me. The album will be released April 12 via Capitol Records and is available for pre-order now. Watch the visual below See below for track listing.

Rogers co-produced Don't Forget Me with Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris) at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, writing eight of its 10 songs with him and penning two alone. Shawn Everett (Brittany Howard, The War on Drugs) mixed. The album was mastered by Emily Lazar (Beck, Coldplay), who has mastered all of Rogers' albums to date.

“I wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon,” explains Rogers. “Worn in denim. A drive in your favorite car. No make up, but the right amount of lipstick. Something classic. The mohair throw and bottle of Whiskey in Joan Didion's motel room. An old corvette. Vintage, but not overly Americana. I wanted to make an album to belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her.”

She recently shared the title track – an intimate reflection on the legacy we create through our relationships. Listen to “Don't Forget Me” HERE. The accompanying video was filmed in Super 8 in Maine and unfolds with an organic energy akin to the album as it tracks the simple, reassuring rhythms of daily life.

Rogers debuted “So Sick Of Dreaming” along with upcoming album tracks “Don't Forget Me” and “The Kill,” during her sold-out Summer of '23 North American headline tour, which included stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in NYC and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Consequence hailed her as “an enchanting and charismatic performer, a firecracker” and noted, “Her songs have a special kind of ferocity and grandeur that is best felt amidst a crowd.”

Last month, Rogers announced Part 1 of “The Don't Forget Me Tour” which kicks off May 23 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Produced by Live Nation, the North American headline run will include stops at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX and more in addition to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. The Japanese House, the critically acclaimed project of Amber Bain, will support from May 24 – June 22. See below for full itinerary. Rogers will also perform at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Rogers recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of the release of Heard It In A Past Life, her 2019 debut album. Heard It In A Past Life entered Billboard's Top Album Sales chart at No. 1 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Now certified Gold by the RIAA, the album has sold nearly a million copies worldwide and accrued one billion combined global streams. Her 2022 follow up album, Surrender, also earned widespread praise, with Rolling Stone hailing Rogers as a “pop music prodigy…an artist who's in it for the long haul” and Pitchfork noting, “she sounds renewed, submitting to the pull of her heart without apology.”

Track Listing – Don't Forget Me

Side A

01 - It Was Coming All Along

02 - Drunk

03 - So Sick of Dreaming

04 - The Kill

05 - If Now Was Then

Side B

06 - I Still Do

07 - On & On & On

08 - Never Going Home

09 - All The Same

10 - Don't Forget Me

Maggie Rogers – “The Don't Forget Me Tour” – Part 1 (Including Festival Appearances)

5/4 Charlotte NC Lovin' Life Festival^

5/23 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

5/24 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

5/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

5/31 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/1 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/3 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

6/5 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/7 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

6/8 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion

6/9 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/11 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^

6/16 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/20 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

6/22 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Support for 5/23 show to be announced.

Support for 5/24 – 6/22 shows – The Japanese House

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Performance

About Maggie Rogers

Originally from Maryland, GRAMMY Award-nominated producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers released her breakthrough EP Now That The Light Is Fading in 2017. Widely hailed as an artist to watch, Rogers released her critically acclaimed Capitol Records debut album Heard It In A Past Life in January 2019 and immediately found tremendous success: entering Billboard's Top Album Sales chart at No. 1 and debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The album earned praise from the likes of NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, TIME Magazine, Vogue, and many more. Heard It In A Past Life also landed Rogers a nomination for Best New Artist at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards and led to performances on major TV shows including “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Austin City Limits,” “Today” and more.

The album, which contains the Platinum hits “Light On” and “Alaska,” has amassed over one billion combined global streams and is certified Gold in the U.S. In 2022, Rogers released her follow up album, Surrender, to widespread acclaim and embarked on two sold-out headline tours across Europe and North America including her Summer of '23 Tour which included stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in NYC and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Rogers will release Don't Forget Me, her third studio album, on April 12.