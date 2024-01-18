Maggie Rogers' 'Heard It in a Past Life' Debut Album Certified RIAA Gold on Fifth Anniversary of Its Release

The pre-order for Heard It In A Past Life: 5 Year Anniversary Exclusive Deluxe LP (Limited Edition) launched today.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Maggie Rogers' 'Heard It in a Past Life' Debut Album Certified RIAA Gold on Fifth Anniversary of Its Release

GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter/producer/performer Maggie Rogers is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the release of Heard It In A Past Life, her debut Capitol Records album. As she marks this milestone, the RIAA has certified the album Gold and singles “Light On” and “Alaska” have gone Platinum.

“Fallingwater,” another single from the album, and “Love You For A Long Time,” a standalone track released in late 2019, have been certified Gold. Heard It In A Past Life has also attained Gold status in Canada. The pre-order for Heard It In A Past Life: 5 Year Anniversary Exclusive Deluxe LP (Limited Edition) launched today.

The celebration continues tonight with listening parties in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Cambridge and Los Angeles. Heard It In A Past Life will be played in its entirety. See below for a list of participating venues. Rogers' new album will be released later this year by Capitol Records.

On February 2, 2019, Heard It In A Past Life entered Billboard's Top Album Sales and Top Alternative Albums charts at No. 1 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album has sold nearly a million copies worldwide and accrued one billion combined global streams. Rogers was nominated for Best New Artist at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards and earned a place in the TIME 100 NEXT 2019.

Heard It In A Past Life was named one of the best albums of 2019 by numerous publications, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, Paste, Consequence of Sound, Esquire and GQ, and led to performances on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NPR's “Tiny Desk,” “Austin City Limits,” “TODAY” and more.  

The limited edition deluxe edition of the album, available for pre-order HERE, includes Heard It In A Past Life cobalt gatefold vinyl, a 7” ruby vinyl of “Love You For A Long Time” and an exclusive poster.

In 2022, Rogers released her follow up album, Surrender, to widespread acclaim, with Rolling Stone hailing her as a “pop music prodigy…an artist who's in it for the long haul” and Pitchfork noting, “she sounds renewed, submitting to the pull of her heart without apology.” She embarked on two sold-out headline tours across Europe and North America, performing at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in NYC and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

January 18 Heard It In A Past Life Listening Parties

New York, NY - Sid Gold's Room -  7-9PM ET

Chicago, IL -      The Whistler -  7-9PM CT

Philadelphia, PA -  Fat Lady Brewing - 7-9PM ET

Cambridge, MA -   The Cantab Lounge - 7-9PM ET

Los Angeles, CA -   The Record Parlour - 6-8PM PT

Photo credit: Nicole Mago




