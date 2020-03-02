Madness Announces a Show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles

The pride of Camden Town will return to Southern California for the first time since Coachella 2012, when Madness overtakes the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on May 24 for a one-night-only ska/bluebeat hit parade culled from 40+ years of glorious chaos. Join original Madness members Graham "Suggs" McPherson, Mike "Barso" Barson, Lee "Kix" Thompson, Chris "Chrissy Boy" Foreman, Mark "Bedders" Bedford, Daniel "Woody" Woodgate and special guests The English Beat and Mighty Mighty BossTones for this final addition to a U.S. itinerary that will be playing to packed houses from Boston and New York to Vegas and Oakland (where a second night has been added due to popular demand). See below for the full list of Madness U.S. shows.



On May 15, days prior to the tour's Boston kick-off, BMG will release the U.S.-only compilation Our House: The Very Best of Madness. This 12-song primer for Madness fans new and old alike is a career-spanning array of hits sure to populate the tour's nightly setlists: From 1979 debut single The Prince through timeless classics including Our House, It Must Be Love, Baggy Trousers and House of Fun, to more recent staples NW5, Mr. Apples and last year's standalone single Bullingdon Boys.



Madness emerged from North London to spearhead the late 1970s / early 1980s two-tone ska revival with such classic albums as its 1979 debut One Step Beyond... (featuring the title track, My Girl, Bed & Breakfast Man, and Night Boat to Cairo) and sophomore effort Absolutely (featuring Baggy Trousers and Embarrassment). As the band's sound evolved over the course of albums including 7, The Rise & Fall, Keep Moving and the self-titled compilation that yielded the U.S. top 10 hit Our House, Madness spent an unprecedented 200+ weeks on the UK charts from 1980-1986. Madness' generation-spanning legacy has produced more than a dozen UK top 10 singles including It Must Be Love, House of Fun, Wings of a Dove, Shut Up and more, inspired the London musical Our House, and in 2000 earned the band the Ivor Novello Award from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors for Outstanding Song Collection. Since 2007, Madness has released its music on its own Lucky 7 record label, including albums The Liberty of Norton Folgate, Oui Oui Si Si Ja Ja Da Da and Can't Touch Us Now, and the 2019 single Bullingdon Boys. The band continues to headline arenas and festivals the world over-not to mention atop Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert and the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Summer Olympics, in addition to creating a yearly tradition with its own annual House of Fun Weekender.



Tickets for Madness at the Greek Theatre will be on sale to the public from Friday, March 6th at 10:00am PST. For further information, go to http://www.madness.co.uk/



Madness

2020 Tour Dates

03/05/20 - Dubai, UAE - The Irish Village

05/21/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

05/22/20 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom, Manhattan Center

05/24/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

05/25/20 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

05/27/20 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

05/28/20 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

05/30/20 - Queretaro, Mexico - Pulso GNP

06/13/20 - Gloucestershire, UK - Westonbirt Arboretum

06/19/20 - York, UK - York Festival

06/20/20 - Suffolk, UK - High Lodge at Thetford Forest

06/26/20 - Murcia, Spain - Plaza De Toros

06/27/20 - Valencia, Spain - 4ever Festival

06/28/20 - Barcelona, Spain - Festival Jardins Pedralbes

07/03/20 - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France - Festival Beauregard

07/05/20 - Margate, UK - Dreamland

07/08/20 - Henley-on-Thames, UK - Henley Festival

08/02/20 - Sheffield, UK - Tramlines Festival

08/20/20 - Penthalaz, Switzerland - Venoge Festival

08/23/20 - Köln, Germany - E-Werk

08/24/20 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

11/20/20 - Minehead, UK - House Of Fun Weekender





Related Articles View More Music Stories