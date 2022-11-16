Madison Cunningham Nominated for Two GRAMMY Awards

Acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham is nominated for "Best Folk Album" for her latest album Revealer and "Best American Roots Performance" for "Life According to Raechel" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Revealer is out now on Verve Forecast and has received praise from the likes of The New York Times, NPR Music and more.

These are Cunningham's third and fourth Grammy nominations, having previous earned nods for "Best Folk Album" for Wednesday (Extended Edition) and "Best Americana Album" for Who Are You Now.

Last week, Cunningham released a version of "Life According to Raechael" in collaboration with genre-bending Miami orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble.

Cunningham recently teamed up with JHS Pedals for her own exclusive pedal, Artificial Blonde. The Artificial Blonde is a very simplistic approach to Madison's signature sound: a never off, always on, slightly 3D pitch vibrato sound. Watch her chat about what's on her pedalboard HERE.

She just finished her successful U.S. headline "The Revealer Tour," and is gearing up to embark on her nearly sold-out EU/UK tour including stops in London, Paris, Madrid and more. Tickets HERE.

MADISON CUNNINGHAM Tour Dates

November 27 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

November 29 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

December 1 - Oslo, NO - Belleville

December 2 - Stockholm, SE - Nalen Klubb

December 4 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega Ideal Bar

December 6 - Hamburg, DE - Nochtspeicher

December 8 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

December 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Tuinzaal

December 10 - Paris, FR - Point Ephemere

December 12 - Madrid, ES - Momentos Alhambra

BOLD-sold out