Madison Cunningham Nominated for Two GRAMMY Awards
Acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham is nominated for "Best Folk Album" for her latest album Revealer and "Best American Roots Performance" for "Life According to Raechel" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
Revealer is out now on Verve Forecast and has received praise from the likes of The New York Times, NPR Music and more.
These are Cunningham's third and fourth Grammy nominations, having previous earned nods for "Best Folk Album" for Wednesday (Extended Edition) and "Best Americana Album" for Who Are You Now.
Last week, Cunningham released a version of "Life According to Raechael" in collaboration with genre-bending Miami orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble.
Cunningham recently teamed up with JHS Pedals for her own exclusive pedal, Artificial Blonde. The Artificial Blonde is a very simplistic approach to Madison's signature sound: a never off, always on, slightly 3D pitch vibrato sound. Watch her chat about what's on her pedalboard HERE.
She just finished her successful U.S. headline "The Revealer Tour," and is gearing up to embark on her nearly sold-out EU/UK tour including stops in London, Paris, Madrid and more. Tickets HERE.
MADISON CUNNINGHAM Tour Dates
November 27 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
November 29 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
December 1 - Oslo, NO - Belleville
December 2 - Stockholm, SE - Nalen Klubb
December 4 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega Ideal Bar
December 6 - Hamburg, DE - Nochtspeicher
December 8 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown
December 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Tuinzaal
December 10 - Paris, FR - Point Ephemere
December 12 - Madrid, ES - Momentos Alhambra
BOLD-sold out
|photo credit: Claire Marie Vogel
