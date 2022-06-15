Maddie Zahm Unveils New Single 'You Might Not Like Her'

Burgeoning young singer/songwriter Maddie Zahm unveils the single and video, "You Might Not Like Her," taken from her forthcoming debut EP of the same name out later this summer on August 12 via AWAL. Earlier this year, Maddie released her track "Fat Funny Friend" and quickly amassed over 28 million streams. The track also appears on the EP.

"You Might Not Like Her" is a deeply personal track that highlights Maddie's emotive vocals and allows her powerful storytelling abilities to shine. The release is accompanied by an equally moving video, directed by Gus Black, that acts as a tribute to her past and sees her current self reflecting on some of her most vulnerable moments.

On the track, Maddie shares "'You Might Not Like Her' was the easiest song I wrote on the EP. Most of my past work has been about my relationships with other people & never about my relationship with myself. This was the first time I allowed myself to be truly vulnerable in my music and it kickstarted my project. It means the world to me because it's how I came out to myself and my family."

The You Might Not Like Her EP is a stunning first offering from a uniquely gifted young artist. These five tracks serve as an introduction to one of the most engaging and exciting new artists by exploring, through song, her relationship with her body, her relationship with love, her relationship with religion, and her relationship with her sexuality.

You Might Not Like Her is incredibly bold and diaristic, painting intricate scenes of coming-of-age filled with both extreme heartache and self-awareness. Maddie's songwriting packs an often-cathartic gut punch, and is elegantly crafted around her fierce and accomplished vocal delivery. Debuts don't come more fully formed than this.

For 24-year-old singer/songwriter Maddie Zahm, there's nothing more powerful than writing songs that scare her. The Boise-bred artist is gearing up for the August release of her debut EP You Might Not Like Her, a project that intimately documents the massive upheaval she's experienced over the last year: a life-changing journey that includes leaving the stifling church community where she long served as a worship leader, losing weight, moving to Los Angeles and coming out as queer.

Featuring Zamh's extraordinary vocal talents and bravely detailed storytelling, the project is a heart-on-sleeve exploration of the often-painful experiences that have shaped her. With equal parts raw vulnerability and undeniable strength -a delicate alchemy first glimpsed on her viral hit single "Fat Funny Friend" that has amassed over 28 million streams to date - Zahm opens up about her personal trauma, her sexuality, and her relationship with her body, embracing the kind of unapologetic yet compassionate truth-telling that's transformative for artist and audience alike.

Watch the new music video here: