Maddie & Tae Release 'Through The Madness Vol. 1'

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae are sharing their brand-new collection of songs Through The Madness Vol. 1, out everywhere today.

With each of the eight tracks co-penned by Maddie & Tae alongside some of Music Row's most esteemed songwriters, the pair showcase their honest storytelling and signature harmonies on powerful love songs like "Strangers," confident kiss-offs "Grown Man Cry" and "Wish You The Best," plus top-notch collaborations with Morgane Stapleton and Lori McKenna.

"This project is the product of finding and focusing on the beauty, love, growth, strength and wisdom you gain through the madness if you look for it," shared Maddie & Tae. "Through the chaos of these past couple of years, especially these past couple of months for us, we learn time and time again that love is enough to carry us through. May this be a giant hug and hand for you to hold through the madness."

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and "some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row" (Rolling Stone) into their brand-new collection of songs Through The Madness Vol. 1, out now. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project's eight tracks, including their latest single, "Woman You Got," plus recent releases "Strangers" and "Madness."

The pair drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the Double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart." With "Die From A Broken Heart" topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts. Recently nominated a seventh time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, they have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations.

Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others. The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley, and recently wrapped The Weekends Tour with Brett Young. They are set to headline the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour in 2022, hitting major markets coast-to-coast.

Listen to the new album here: