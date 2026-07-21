Christopher James Releases New Country Single 'Shotgun County Pawn and Gun'

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Country artist Christopher James, based between Ohio and Washington, has released a new single titled 'Shotgun County Pawn and Gun,' available now on streaming platforms as of June 30. The track follows a narrator whose chance encounter with a woman in a green Mustang leads him to a pawn shop where he ultimately finds an engagement ring. James received the lyrics from songwriter David Graham and made only minor adjustments before recording, saying the song came together quickly once he heard it.

The song arrived fully formed. James received the lyrics from songwriter David Graham and knew almost immediately how the track should sound, requiring only minor tweaks before it felt like his own. 'It was one of those songs that felt like it had already written itself,' James says. Rather than reworking the arrangement, he leaned into the traditional country feel the story called for while giving it a light modern touch, a nod to the sound he grew up loving in the 1990s and early 2000s.

James recorded the track himself in Waldorf, Maryland, handling production, engineering, mixing and mastering, and performing nearly every instrument on the song, from vocals to rhythm guitar to bass and drums. The lone outside contribution comes from longtime collaborator George Waltemire, who delivers the track's lead guitar work. 'George has a habit of making my job easy,' James says. 'Every time I ask him to play on a song, he seems to nail the solo almost immediately, and this track was no different.' The entire song came together in roughly two days.

James leans into classic country storytelling on the song. After spotting 'a green Mustang / with a heartbreaker at the wheel,' the narrator follows the mysterious woman to the shop, where he soon discovers that 'you can get almost anything you want' — from 'DVDs or a Fender Bass' to 'a wedding ring and a green Mustang.' As the story unfolds, the pawn shop transforms from a place to buy and sell odds and ends into the backdrop for romance, with the narrator even pawning his motorcycle and some of his guns to buy an engagement ring before the song ends with the tongue-in-cheek reveal that the wedding itself will be held at the very place where it all began. The lighthearted narrative reflects the traditional country influences James grew up with while giving the track a modern polish that fits naturally alongside today's country sound.

A career military man, James has served more than twenty years in the United States Army, a commitment he has balanced alongside a steady rise as a performing and recording artist. His time in uniform has taken him across stages nationwide, including appearances alongside Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris and Train, experiences that helped shape his musicianship and his instincts as a performer long before he stepped forward with music of his own.

That instinct has translated into fast, organic momentum since he began releasing music under his own name. In just a year and a half, James has built more than 60,000 independent streams, earned regional radio airplay, landed playlist placements, opened for Garth Brooks and contributed production work to a Craig Morgan project, all while continuing his military service. His approach favours steady, sustainable growth over any single breakout moment, one song at a time.

'Shotgun County Pawn and Gun' fits naturally into that trajectory. Where some of James's earlier releases leaned more modern or rock oriented, this single reflects the traditional country roots at the core of who he is as an artist. 'I think country music is at its best when it embraces all sides of the genre,' James says, 'and this song is my way of showing that every part of country music matters.'

Raised in Ayersville, Ohio and now based in Washington, DC, James continues to build a catalogue grounded in honest storytelling, hands-on craftsmanship and a genuine reverence for the country tradition he was raised on. 'Shotgun County Pawn and Gun' is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, his website, and Bandcamp.

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