MV2 Entertainment Launches New Label Imprint, Signs Two Artists

MV2 Entertainment has announced the launch of their new label imprint, New Lost City Records. The record label's focus will be on launching artists with innovative marketing and support. Its first two signings are MV2 songwriter Nora Collins and Oklahoma-based country artist Blake Henderson.

"New Lost City Records is a bold, exciting step for us to release new music with forward-thinking strategies relevant to today's market," said MV2 General Manager Tony Harrell. "We have strong releases on the horizon and an incredible support team behind them."

Collins has been an artist-writer at MV2 Entertainment since 2016. She recently extended her publishing deal with MV2 and will release her new single, "Neon Healing," on May 15th under the newly-formed imprint.

"I couldn't be more excited and grateful to have the opportunity to continue my journey with the amazing MV2 team," said Collins. "I'm so proud of my upcoming project and can't wait to release it under New Lost City Records!"

Henderson is a country artist from Tuttle, Oklahoma, and currently works in the oil field as a wireline operator. His first single, "Tomorrow's Problem," is slated for release on April 24th.

"I'm so excited and blessed to have the opportunity to sign with New Lost City Records," said Henderson. "I'm looking forward to working with such a driven, professional, and accomplished team. My family and I are thankful beyond measure."





