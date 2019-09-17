MTV's SnowGlobe Music Festival Announces 2019 Artist Lineup

MTV today unveiled the highly-anticipated lineup for its SnowGlobe Music Festival, North America's premiere New Year's destination experience, taking place in South Lake Tahoe, C.A. on December 29-31, 2019.

The three-day MTV event will host a diverse lineup of acclaimed artists across three unique stages with a mix of new art installations, the return of the iconic MTV Lodge, with the largest brand footprint featuring premium giveaways throughout the event, and SnowGlobe's beloved Big Air activation - showcasing professional ski and snowboard demos alongside sets on the mainstage.

Skrillex, Fisher, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Griz, E-40, Louis the Child, Tchami x Malaa, Vince Staples and A-Trak are set to take the stage at this year's festival. The complete list of artists below:

SKRILLEX

FISHER

GIGANTIC NGHTMRE

GRIZ

LOUIS THE CHILD

TCHAMI X MALAA

VINCE STAPLES

E-40

KYLE

WHETHAN

SG LEWIS

A-TRAK

TWO FEET

CLOZEE

DOMINIC FIKE

DOJA CAT

KASBO

KYLE WATSON

SNBRN

ELOHIM

EARTHGANG

DOMBRESKY

DROELOE

MADEINTYO

GRAVES

JPEGMAFIA

CHANNEL TRES

FLAMINGOSIS

ANOMALIE

VANIC

NEIL FRANCES

KAH-LO

MANIC FOCUS

KAIVON

LP GIOBBI

BBNO$

Y2K

BORN DIRTY

MIDNIGHT KIDS

GG MAGREE

SODOWN

KALEENA ZANDERS

UNIIQU3

PLS&TY

VENESSAMICHAELS

PAX IMPERA

GLD

KENDOLL

CREMES N LOTIONS

SnowGlobe's idyllic location in South Lake Tahoe delivers the ultimate New Year's Eve destination experience. With access to a selection of the nation's best ski resorts, world-class accommodations, casinos, and after-parties, MTV's SnowGlobe provides a festival experience unlike any other.

This year SnowGlobe will expand its charitable and sustainability initiatives through partnerships with The Sugar Pine Foundation, Waste Free Earth and Tahoe Coalition for The Homeless. Also, Hotels for Hope, a long-term exclusive lodging partner, will donate directly to the Lake Tahoe Boys & Girls Club for every night that is booked from a SnowGlobe patron. Additionally, SnowGlobe attendees will have the option to add $5 to any SG19 ticket order, which will directly benefit The Sugar Pine Foundation or Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless.

For more information on the festival and travel accommodations please visit www.snowglobemusicfestival.com.





