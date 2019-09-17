MTV's SnowGlobe Music Festival Announces 2019 Artist Lineup
MTV today unveiled the highly-anticipated lineup for its SnowGlobe Music Festival, North America's premiere New Year's destination experience, taking place in South Lake Tahoe, C.A. on December 29-31, 2019.
The three-day MTV event will host a diverse lineup of acclaimed artists across three unique stages with a mix of new art installations, the return of the iconic MTV Lodge, with the largest brand footprint featuring premium giveaways throughout the event, and SnowGlobe's beloved Big Air activation - showcasing professional ski and snowboard demos alongside sets on the mainstage.
Skrillex, Fisher, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Griz, E-40, Louis the Child, Tchami x Malaa, Vince Staples and A-Trak are set to take the stage at this year's festival. The complete list of artists below:
SKRILLEX
FISHER
GIGANTIC NGHTMRE
GRIZ
LOUIS THE CHILD
TCHAMI X MALAA
VINCE STAPLES
E-40
KYLE
WHETHAN
SG LEWIS
A-TRAK
TWO FEET
CLOZEE
DOMINIC FIKE
DOJA CAT
KASBO
KYLE WATSON
SNBRN
ELOHIM
EARTHGANG
DOMBRESKY
DROELOE
MADEINTYO
GRAVES
JPEGMAFIA
CHANNEL TRES
FLAMINGOSIS
ANOMALIE
VANIC
NEIL FRANCES
KAH-LO
MANIC FOCUS
KAIVON
LP GIOBBI
BBNO$
Y2K
BORN DIRTY
MIDNIGHT KIDS
GG MAGREE
SODOWN
KALEENA ZANDERS
UNIIQU3
PLS&TY
VENESSAMICHAELS
PAX IMPERA
GLD
KENDOLL
CREMES N LOTIONS
SnowGlobe's idyllic location in South Lake Tahoe delivers the ultimate New Year's Eve destination experience. With access to a selection of the nation's best ski resorts, world-class accommodations, casinos, and after-parties, MTV's SnowGlobe provides a festival experience unlike any other.
This year SnowGlobe will expand its charitable and sustainability initiatives through partnerships with The Sugar Pine Foundation, Waste Free Earth and Tahoe Coalition for The Homeless. Also, Hotels for Hope, a long-term exclusive lodging partner, will donate directly to the Lake Tahoe Boys & Girls Club for every night that is booked from a SnowGlobe patron. Additionally, SnowGlobe attendees will have the option to add $5 to any SG19 ticket order, which will directly benefit The Sugar Pine Foundation or Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless.
For more information on the festival and travel accommodations please visit www.snowglobemusicfestival.com.