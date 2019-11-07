MTV Adds Lil Tecca to SnowGlobe Music Festival Lineup

Hip-hop sensation Lil Tecca joins MTV's SnowGlobe Music Festival lineup, North America's premiere New Year's destination experience, taking place in South Lake Tahoe, C.A. on Dec. 29-31, 2019. Lil Tecca also is a 2020 MTV PUSH Artist, taking over a full month during the first quarter of 2020, with exclusive performances, and custom never before seen content.

Tickets for the three-day event are available now at http://bit.ly/MTVxSGMF19.

Previously announced headliners include Skrillex, ZHU, Fisher, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Griz, E-40, Louis the Child, Tchami x Malaa, Vince Staples, A-Trak and more.

The New Year's Eve celebration hosts a diverse lineup of acclaimed artists across three unique stages with a mix of new art installations, the return of the iconic MTV Lodge, with the largest brand footprint featuring premium giveaways throughout the event, and SnowGlobe's beloved Big Air activation - showcasing professional ski and snowboard demos alongside sets on the mainstage.

Hailing from New York, recording artist Lil Tecca is breaking through in 2019 with one of the biggest hits of the year and creating a genre all his own. Raised by Jamaican parents in Springfield Gardens, you can hear the dancehall influence sprinkled in many of his songs. He started rapping in his early teens, inspired by artists such as Speaker Knockerz, Chief Keef, and others. At just 17 years old, Lil Tecca has started to build a huge following online releasing singles "Count Me Out", "Love Me", "Did it Again", and "Molly Girl". "Did it Again" garnered a spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, landed in the top 25 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Chart, #9 on Soundcloud Top 50 chart, and has garnered over 30 million streams and counting thus far. His current hit, nearing 1-billion-streams worldwide, the lead single "Ransom" maintains its place at #1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs Chart for the third week in a row.

For more information on the festival and travel accommodations please visit, www.snowglobemusicfestival.com.





