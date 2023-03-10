MR.BLACK Drops 'Flight 303' Debut Single From TRANCEFORMATION Album

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Flight 303, ' packs all the thrashing dancefloor energy and sonic innovation you'd expect from the Israeli superstar.

Mar. 10, 2023  

There's turbulence ahead as MR.BLACK drops high-octane hit 'Flight 303,' the debut single is taken from forthcoming album Tranceformation, landing this summer. 

Released under MR.BLACK's imprint HYBIT, 'Flight 303, ' packs all the thrashing dancefloor energy and sonic innovation you'd expect from the Israeli superstar. A spoken monologue from the captain alerts listeners to the journey ahead with a panic-stricken riff building below. Next, MR.BLACK inflicts a pounding bass worthy of hangar rave, stylised with a hard techno-leaning edge and high-pitch electro glitches. Later introducing a less clean-cut and more emotively charged drum interlude before descending into the final explosive drops with MR.BLACK steering us into full-blown dance pandemonium with a dose of massive melodies and rich acid lines - the inspiration behind the track's name was the distinct and infectious acid sound produced by MR.BLACK's use of the Roland TB-303.

Known for bringing his pioneering hybrid of big room and trance to Tiësto's Music Freedom label in 2017 remix 'BOOM,' MR.BLACK remains a force to be reckoned with in the dance music sphere. The label boss, DJ, and producer has scaled the charts with club anthems 'Party People' and 'Hu-Ha' going straight in at #1 in the Beatport chart. Whilst his DJ live sets at world-renowned hotspots such as Tomorrowland Unite and Life In Colour test even the most seasoned raver's endurance of adrenaline-surging beats. 

MR.BLACK pushed new boundaries in 2022 audio-visual project 'Lift Your Energy', which saw him deliver a pumped-up live set surrounded by Tesla cars displaying an immersive light show. It's this forward-thinking creativity that puts MR.BLACK is firmly at the forefront and suggests that the 2023 album Tranceformation will be a spectacular journey into the mind of one of the scene's most exciting trailblazers. 

'Flight 303' is the new single from MR.BLACK out now on HYBIT.



