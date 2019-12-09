MOGUAI Releases New Single 'Commander'

2019 has been ground-breaking for MOGUAI on the release front, and now he closes out an impressive year of forward-thinking new music with 'Commander', due to drop 9th December via Spinnin' Deep, rounding off a year that has seen standout releases on other heavyweight labels such as Big Beat and his huge collaboration with Oliver Heldens, 'Cucumba', which was released on his Heldeep imprint.

A deep kick starts proceedings, before the instantly recognisable bassline is introduced on the first drop, as layers of synths are gradually added and combine to fill out the track and make sure it continually evolves, with interesting harmonic lines developing between the tracks.

On working on 'Commander', MOGUAI said; "I've always wanted to do a track like M.A.N.D.Y and Booka Shade's 'Body Language' and that was the inspiration, just to incorporate a main lead line which runs throughout the whole track. I found the line pretty quickly and I finished writing the song in one day which is pretty rare. I finished it on Thursday, and I played it on Friday at Pacha in Munich twice, which doesn't normally happen, but the reaction was so good first-time round that I had to play it a second time. People went crazy and it was a good moment. I sent it to Spinnin' and he said right away that they needed to release the track. Everything went so quick, from producing to playing and signing the track. The response from people who have heard it already has been incredible."





With every passing year that MOGUAI has been involved the dance music industry, he continues to push the boundaries of his sound, ever-evolving and leaning on his multitude of influences gained through experiences throughout his career and life, while still binding every track with the unmistakable flair that could only be his own. Grab your copy of 'Commander', out now via Spinnin' Deep.