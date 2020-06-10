M.O. Littles & Dru Team up for 'TIL THE MORNING'

M.O. Littles new single "TILL THE MORNING" drops June 19th. The award-winning Hip-Hop artist is joined by certified gold selling, Juno award winning R&B artist, DRU.

"TILL THE MORNING" brings the best of these two passionate artists to this summer's hit play list. Littles, a serious artist knows that nothing is given, but earned. Fans have listened and agree. From award winning music videos to sold out US & European concerts, M.O. Littles deserves his place in the music industry.

Littles brings edge and honesty to everything he does. The multi -talented artist is respected not only as a performer but for his writing skills. Through his collaborations, albums, television theme songs and sports team anthem the always creative artist knows what works.... "TILL THE MORNING" works.

Add "TILL THE MORNING" to your summer play list.... June 19th.

