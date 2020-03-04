MIYA MIYA Shares New Single 'Underwater'

UK-based band MIYA MIYA are ready to carve out a name for themselves with "Underwater" - their debut single released independently today.

Listen below!

Simultaneously being released alongside a stunning, intriguing music video, "Underwater" combines anthemic stadium Pop with polished electronic sounds. The soft opening chords lead the way towards an explosion of glittering electric guitars, huge bass grooves and emotive vocal harmonising to bring the lyrics to life.

The four-piece started making music together after they connected at university. They formed a songwriting team to write and produce music for other artists, racking up credits with their unique, powerfully emotive style; most notably 'All Night Long' by Jonas Blue & Retrovision, which hit top spots in streaming charts around the world and the No.1 spot in the Japanese iTunes Dance Chart.

They grew up listening to classic artists like Fleetwood Mac, Queen and Jeff Buckley, which has heavily influenced their style and music. This timeless sound, coupled with the influence of contemporary artists like Imagine Dragons and The Chainsmokers, has given MIYA MIYA an exciting combination that blends intimate storytelling with an epic stadium sound.

After honing their craft behind the scenes, 2020 marks MIYA MIYA's first foray onto the scene as a fully-realised band. "Underwater" is the first taste of the captivating sounds to come from MIYA MIYA, an undeniably talented collective stepping out into the spotlight who are sure to pick up heat through an array of enthralling ear-worms in the pipeline for 2020.





